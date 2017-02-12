Software: Kubernetes Clusters, IWD and LVFS
-
Cluster API to the Rescue: An Easier Way to Manage Your Kubernetes Clusters
In less than a generation, we’ve gone from bare-metal servers to virtualization to containers. It’s a story of expanded possibilities aided by stakeholder communities coming together to solve problems. Over time, processes have become easier and more efficient for end users. We’ve learned to orchestrate containers with Kubernetes, and now we can manage Kubernetes clusters and their associated infrastructure needs across multiple cloud providers (and hopefully on-premises) with Cluster API.
Looking back to how we got here, the path is entirely logical: physical servers were once underutilized. They frequently ran only one application per physical server, leaving a vast majority of their computing power just sitting idle.
Virtual machines came about to let you convert your underutilized physical servers into appropriately sized virtual servers. They reduced waste and made things easier: You were able to pack multiple virtual machines into a single physical server. With virtual machines, you could increase density and reduce cost.
-
IWD 0.18 Wireless Daemon Brings Fast Initial Link Setup
Released this weekend was IWD 0.18 as the latest version of the Intel-developed wireless daemon for Linux systems.
The main feature with IWD 0.18 is support for FILS, the Fast Initial Link Setup. Fast Initial Link Setup is part of the 802.11ai specification for allowing a WLAN client to setup a secure link within 100ms.
-
Donating 5 minutes of your time to help the LVFS
For about every 250 bug reports I recieve I get an email offering to help. Most of the time the person offering help isn’t capable of diving right in the trickiest parts of the code and just wanted to make my life easier. Now I have a task that almost anyone can help with…
For the next version of the LVFS we deploy we’re going to be showing what was changed between each firmware version. Rather than just stating the firmware has changed from SHA1:DEAD to SHA1:BEEF and some high level update description provided by the vendor, we can show the interested user the UEFI modules that changed. I’m still working on the feature and without more data it’s kinda, well, dull. Before I can make the feature actually useful to anyone except a BIOS engineer, I need some help finding out information about the various modules.
-
