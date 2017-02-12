Phoronix on Kernel, Graphics and Phoronix Test Suite 8.8
-
Linux 5.2 Ups Laptop Support From A New Intel Power Button Driver To Better Ryzen Input
Both Intel and AMD laptop hardware are seeing various improvements coming with the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel.
First up, Linux 5.2 will finally offer better compatibility with many AMD Ryzen laptops out there... In particular, as previously covered, the new AMD PCIe MP2 I2C controller driver has been merged and allows many laptop touchpads / touchscreens to finally function accordingly under Linux. It has taken a long time for this AMD driver to get into shape for mainline but it's here with Linux 5.2 to finally provide out-of-the-box/working touchpad/touchscreen support without requiring an out-of-tree DKMS module or hitting other snags.
-
Working OpenCL Through Gallium3D Clover With LLVM To SPIR-V Conversion
Karol Herbst of Red Hat who has been working for more than the past year on providing OpenCL support in Gallium3D's "Clover" state tracker via SPIR-V so it can easily work with drivers like Nouveau seems to be approaching the finish line.
-
Vulkan 1.1.108 Released With Two New Extensions
It's been almost a month since the last Vulkan spec update with Vulkan 1.1.107, which is a long time considering they go through some periods of almost weekly updates, but out today is v1.1.108 and it introduces two new extensions.
Vulkan 1.1.108 does bring with it a number of clarifications and corrections to the documentation itself. The Vulkan 1.1.108 changes appear mostly routine and nothing too notable when it comes to the fixes.
-
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Further Enhances Open-Source, Automated Windows Benchmarking
While we have endless passion and fun for Linux (and BSD) benchmarking, with Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 being released there are yet more improvements for our open-source, automated and repeatable benchmarking on Microsoft Windows.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 631 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Distros: Condres OS, Arch and Fedora
The Microsoft Commandments
Android Leftovers
ExTiX 19.5 "The Ultimate Linux System" Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.1
Based on the recently released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system, ExTiX 19.5 is now available featuring the lightweight LXQt desktop environment by default instead of GNOME, the latest and most advanced Linux 5.1 kernel series, and the upcoming Kodi 19 "Matrix" media centre with the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex add-ons pre-installed. The ExTiX 19.5 release also ships with Refracta Installer as default graphical installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity live installer, with built-in support for UEFI-enabled computers, the latest Nvidia 418.74 graphics drivers, as well as the Refracta Snapshot utility, which lets you create your own live and installable system based on ExTiX 19.5 and Ubuntu 19.04. Also: ExTiX 19.5, Build 190508, with LXQt 0.14.1, Kodi 19 “Matrix”, Refracta Snapshot, Nvidia 418.74 and kernel 5.1.0-exton
Recent comments
1 hour 13 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago