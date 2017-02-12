today's leftovers
SUSE CaaS Platform 3 validated for SAP Data Hub 2.5
We are happy to share the news that SUSE CaaS Platform 3 on premise is validated for SAP Data Hub 2.5 with SUSE Enterprise Storage as storage backend.
Community Member Monday: Vera Blagoveschenskaya
I live in Obninsk, Russia – it’s one of the major Russian science cities. You know, the first nuclear power plant was built in Obninsk. At the moment I work at BaseALT as a QA engineer. I really love testing! (I’ve noticed a minor bug in LibreOffice Writer while typing these words – I will surely report it later)
I’m also mother of a teenage girl, so a lot of my spare time is dedicated to supporting her interests. Now she is really into biking and swimming, and we dream of visiting the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
GNU Radio Conference 2019 Seeks Papers, Presentations
The GNU Radio Conference highlights the substantial and remarkable progress of the world’s premier open-source digital signal processing framework for software-defined radios. In addition to presenting GNU Radio’s theoretical and practical presence in academia, industry, the military, and among radio amateurs and hobbyists, GNU Radio Conference 2019 will have a special focus on the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, which landed the first humans on the moon — hence, the selection of “The Rocket City,” home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, as the venue.
The House gives data standardization another go
Congress is offering up another bite at the data standards apple, introducing H.R.1530 - 115th Congress (2017-2018): Financial Transparency Act.
[...]
The data standards must:
render information fully searchable and machine-readable;
be nonproprietary;
incorporate standards developed and maintained by voluntary consensus standards bodies; and
be consistent with accounting and reporting principles.
Hackers are collecting payment details, user passwords from 4,600 sites
Currently, it is unknown how hackers breached Picreel or the Cloud CMS's Alpaca Forms CDN. In a Twitter conversation, de Groot told ZDNet the hack appears to have been carried out by the same threat actor.
4,600 Websites Prone To Hacking! Payment Data And Passwords At Risk!
The two services in question are open source Alpaca Forms and analytics service Picreel.
Nvidia GPU Display Drivers Could Be Exploited To Launch DoS Attack
vidia GPU display drivers could be on the radar of hackers. According to the latest news, Nvidia is prompting Geforce graphics card owners running Windows OS, to update their drivers.
Distros: Condres OS, Arch and Fedora
The Microsoft Commandments
Android Leftovers
ExTiX 19.5 "The Ultimate Linux System" Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.1
Based on the recently released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system, ExTiX 19.5 is now available featuring the lightweight LXQt desktop environment by default instead of GNOME, the latest and most advanced Linux 5.1 kernel series, and the upcoming Kodi 19 "Matrix" media centre with the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex add-ons pre-installed. The ExTiX 19.5 release also ships with Refracta Installer as default graphical installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity live installer, with built-in support for UEFI-enabled computers, the latest Nvidia 418.74 graphics drivers, as well as the Refracta Snapshot utility, which lets you create your own live and installable system based on ExTiX 19.5 and Ubuntu 19.04. Also: ExTiX 19.5, Build 190508, with LXQt 0.14.1, Kodi 19 “Matrix”, Refracta Snapshot, Nvidia 418.74 and kernel 5.1.0-exton
