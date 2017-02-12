Google and Collabora Add Major Change to Linux Kernel 5.1 for Chrome OS Devices
According to Collabora's latest report on their contributions to the Linux 5.1 kernel, which arrived last week, it is now possible to mount and boot a mapped device by adding a kernel parameter via command-line at boot time, thus bypassing initramfs image. For Linux kernel 5.1, twelve Collabora's developers also contributed 64 commits and 111 sign-offs, along with lots of bug reports and testing.
"Helen Koike contributed a major change, providing a mechanism to mount a mapped device at boot time through a kernel command line parameter, removing the current initramfs requirement," said Collabora's André Almeida. "This change is the result of the combined effort of both Google and Collabora engineers to push upstream a feature that is shipped on Chrome OS devices and Android devices using AVB 2.0."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 17 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Phoronix on Kernel, Graphics and Phoronix Test Suite 8.8
Software: Kubernetes Clusters, IWD and LVFS
Distros: Condres OS, Arch and Fedora
The Microsoft Commandments
Recent comments
3 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
6 hours 25 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago