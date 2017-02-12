Distros: Condres OS, Arch and Fedora Condres OS 2019.05 Run Through In this video, we are looking at Condres OS 2019.05.

Arch Linux now available on Windows 10 through Microsoft Store [Ed: Microsoft prison with surveillance. This is all about domination, by Microsoft rather than GNU]

BTW I use Arch Linux... on Windows 10 Ahh, Arch Linux; the distribution with the most pretentious user base. If you aren't familiar with Arch, please know it is a very good operating system that is unnecessarily difficult to set up. As a result, the ones who are successful, and end up using the distro, are often quite full of themselves. Many Arch users seem to look down on those using a different distro, such as Ubuntu or Linux Mint. This is what has lead to the infamous "BTW I use Arch" meme. No, not all Arch users are insufferable, but many are. True story.

Manage business documents with OpenAS2 on Fedora Business documents often require special handling. Enter Electronic Document Interchange, or EDI. EDI is more than simply transferring files using email or http (or ftp), because these are documents like orders and invoices. When you send an invoice, you want to be sure that: 1. It goes to the right destination, and is not intercepted by competitors. 2. Your invoice cannot be forged by a 3rd party. 3. Your customer can’t claim in court that they never got the invoice. The first two goals can be accomplished by HTTPS or email with S/MIME, and in some situations, a simple HTTPS POST to a web API is sufficient. What EDI adds is the last part. This article does not cover the messy topic of formats for the files exchanged. Even when using a standardized format like ANSI or EDIFACT, it is ultimately up to the business partners. It is not uncommon for business partners to use an ad-hoc CSV file format. This article shows you how to configure Fedora to send and receive in an EDI setup.

Fedora 31 To Offer Updated MinGW Toolchain For Building Windows Software On Linux One of the latest Fedora 31 change proposals is for shipping the very latest MinGW environment and toolchain in this next Fedora Linux release for ensuring a great experience for those building Windows applications on Linux.

The Microsoft Commandments Thou shalt not host a FOSS project outside GitHub (otherwise it won’t ‘count’) Thou shalt not edit code without Visual Studio (which now has an “open” — albeit spying and malicious — component for openwashing purposes) Thou shalt not code without .NET (or Mono) Thou shalt not use a voting machine without Windows (we have just announced some openwashing component to make up for the NSA back doors that compromise elections worldwide) Thou shalt not boot GNU/Linux as a standalone operating system (UEFI might not permit this anyway, unless we sign for approval) Thou shalt not get get a GNU/Linux distribution outside our Store Thou shalt not buy a computer without Windows preinstalled; those are “naked PCs” and everyone who buys such PCs is a “pirate” Thou shalt not disparage or even publicly criticise our staff (that would be in violation of GitHub rules, a Code of Conduct, T&C and so on) Thou shalt not report back doors in our software or leak NSA tools that take advantage of these (there’s a prison sentence for doing so) Thou shalt not write in mass media things that refute our narrative (proving that we are chronic liars); we would bribe the publication using advertising money and have you sacked Thou shalt not use open formats such as OpenDocument except inside Microsoft Office, which is incompatible with all other software (by design) Thou shalt not distribute Linux without paying Microsoft for patents; we’re still suing companies (in 2019) for having the audacity to do so Thou shalt not host a site or a service outside Azure; we'd sic patent trolls at you Thou shalt not oppose Microsoft’s lock-in and proprietary software shims inside Linux; we’d send our media partners (Condé Nast) to oust you, at least for a month if not permanently Thou shalt not report our crimes to the authorities; doing so would make you a “toxic”, “intolerant” person Thou shalt not use the GPL unless all other options have been exhausted Thou shalt not adopt a Web browser other than MSIE or our rebranded Chrome, also known as Edge; we’d occasionally tinker with your computer’s settings to remind you to quit using other browsers or refuse the download of such “malware”