Open source thermostat runs openHAB on a Raspberry Pi Zero W
MakeOpenStuff is launching a $145 “HestiaPi Touch” smart thermostat that runs a Linux-based openHAB stack on an RPI Zero W along with relays, a 3.5-inch display, and temperature, humidity, and pressure sensors.
In late April, we looked at ionware’s ionware sdk1 home automation controller board, which runs the open source openHAB 2.0 IoT stack on a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Now Athens, Greece based MakeOpenStuff has gone to Crowd Supply to launch a HestiaPi Touch smart thermostat that uses the same combo.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 153 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Google and Collabora Add Major Change to Linux Kernel 5.1 for Chrome OS Devices
According to Collabora's latest report on their contributions to the Linux 5.1 kernel, which arrived last week, it is now possible to mount and boot a mapped device by adding a kernel parameter via command-line at boot time, thus bypassing initramfs image. For Linux kernel 5.1, twelve Collabora's developers also contributed 64 commits and 111 sign-offs, along with lots of bug reports and testing. "Helen Koike contributed a major change, providing a mechanism to mount a mapped device at boot time through a kernel command line parameter, removing the current initramfs requirement," said Collabora's André Almeida. "This change is the result of the combined effort of both Google and Collabora engineers to push upstream a feature that is shipped on Chrome OS devices and Android devices using AVB 2.0."
today's leftovers
Phoronix on Kernel, Graphics and Phoronix Test Suite 8.8
Software: Kubernetes Clusters, IWD and LVFS
Recent comments
5 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 18 min ago
1 day 11 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago