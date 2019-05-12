KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Gets Its First Point Release
Coming three weeks after the April 18th release of the KDE Applications 19.04 software suite, the KDE Applications 19.04.1 point release contains numerous bug fixes and translation updates for various of the included apps, including Ark, Cantor, Dolphin, Kdenlive, Kontact, Spectacle, and Umbrello.
More than 125 changes are included in the KDE Applications 19.04.1 stability release, improving various features like tagging of files on the desktop so it no longer end up with a truncated tag name, KMail's text sharing plugin so it no longer crash, and numerous regressions in the Kdenlive video editor.
