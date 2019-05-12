Phoronix on Kernel, Graphics and Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Linux 5.2 Ups Laptop Support From A New Intel Power Button Driver To Better Ryzen Input Both Intel and AMD laptop hardware are seeing various improvements coming with the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel. First up, Linux 5.2 will finally offer better compatibility with many AMD Ryzen laptops out there... In particular, as previously covered, the new AMD PCIe MP2 I2C controller driver has been merged and allows many laptop touchpads / touchscreens to finally function accordingly under Linux. It has taken a long time for this AMD driver to get into shape for mainline but it's here with Linux 5.2 to finally provide out-of-the-box/working touchpad/touchscreen support without requiring an out-of-tree DKMS module or hitting other snags.

Working OpenCL Through Gallium3D Clover With LLVM To SPIR-V Conversion Karol Herbst of Red Hat who has been working for more than the past year on providing OpenCL support in Gallium3D's "Clover" state tracker via SPIR-V so it can easily work with drivers like Nouveau seems to be approaching the finish line.

Vulkan 1.1.108 Released With Two New Extensions It's been almost a month since the last Vulkan spec update with Vulkan 1.1.107, which is a long time considering they go through some periods of almost weekly updates, but out today is v1.1.108 and it introduces two new extensions. Vulkan 1.1.108 does bring with it a number of clarifications and corrections to the documentation itself. The Vulkan 1.1.108 changes appear mostly routine and nothing too notable when it comes to the fixes.

Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Further Enhances Open-Source, Automated Windows Benchmarking While we have endless passion and fun for Linux (and BSD) benchmarking, with Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 being released there are yet more improvements for our open-source, automated and repeatable benchmarking on Microsoft Windows.

Software: Kubernetes Clusters, IWD and LVFS Cluster API to the Rescue: An Easier Way to Manage Your Kubernetes Clusters In less than a generation, we’ve gone from bare-metal servers to virtualization to containers. It’s a story of expanded possibilities aided by stakeholder communities coming together to solve problems. Over time, processes have become easier and more efficient for end users. We’ve learned to orchestrate containers with Kubernetes, and now we can manage Kubernetes clusters and their associated infrastructure needs across multiple cloud providers (and hopefully on-premises) with Cluster API. Looking back to how we got here, the path is entirely logical: physical servers were once underutilized. They frequently ran only one application per physical server, leaving a vast majority of their computing power just sitting idle. Virtual machines came about to let you convert your underutilized physical servers into appropriately sized virtual servers. They reduced waste and made things easier: You were able to pack multiple virtual machines into a single physical server. With virtual machines, you could increase density and reduce cost.

IWD 0.18 Wireless Daemon Brings Fast Initial Link Setup Released this weekend was IWD 0.18 as the latest version of the Intel-developed wireless daemon for Linux systems. The main feature with IWD 0.18 is support for FILS, the Fast Initial Link Setup. Fast Initial Link Setup is part of the 802.11ai specification for allowing a WLAN client to setup a secure link within 100ms.

Donating 5 minutes of your time to help the LVFS For about every 250 bug reports I recieve I get an email offering to help. Most of the time the person offering help isn’t capable of diving right in the trickiest parts of the code and just wanted to make my life easier. Now I have a task that almost anyone can help with… For the next version of the LVFS we deploy we’re going to be showing what was changed between each firmware version. Rather than just stating the firmware has changed from SHA1:DEAD to SHA1:BEEF and some high level update description provided by the vendor, we can show the interested user the UEFI modules that changed. I’m still working on the feature and without more data it’s kinda, well, dull. Before I can make the feature actually useful to anyone except a BIOS engineer, I need some help finding out information about the various modules.