Google and Collabora Add Major Change to Linux Kernel 5.1 for Chrome OS Devices
According to Collabora's latest report on their contributions to the Linux 5.1 kernel, which arrived last week, it is now possible to mount and boot a mapped device by adding a kernel parameter via command-line at boot time, thus bypassing initramfs image. For Linux kernel 5.1, twelve Collabora's developers also contributed 64 commits and 111 sign-offs, along with lots of bug reports and testing.
"Helen Koike contributed a major change, providing a mechanism to mount a mapped device at boot time through a kernel command line parameter, removing the current initramfs requirement," said Collabora's André Almeida. "This change is the result of the combined effort of both Google and Collabora engineers to push upstream a feature that is shipped on Chrome OS devices and Android devices using AVB 2.0."
We are happy to share the news that SUSE CaaS Platform 3 on premise is validated for SAP Data Hub 2.5 with SUSE Enterprise Storage as storage backend.
I live in Obninsk, Russia – it’s one of the major Russian science cities. You know, the first nuclear power plant was built in Obninsk. At the moment I work at BaseALT as a QA engineer. I really love testing! (I’ve noticed a minor bug in LibreOffice Writer while typing these words – I will surely report it later)
I’m also mother of a teenage girl, so a lot of my spare time is dedicated to supporting her interests. Now she is really into biking and swimming, and we dream of visiting the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
The GNU Radio Conference highlights the substantial and remarkable progress of the world’s premier open-source digital signal processing framework for software-defined radios. In addition to presenting GNU Radio’s theoretical and practical presence in academia, industry, the military, and among radio amateurs and hobbyists, GNU Radio Conference 2019 will have a special focus on the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, which landed the first humans on the moon — hence, the selection of “The Rocket City,” home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, as the venue.
Congress is offering up another bite at the data standards apple, introducing H.R.1530 - 115th Congress (2017-2018): Financial Transparency Act.
[...]
The data standards must:
render information fully searchable and machine-readable;
be nonproprietary;
incorporate standards developed and maintained by voluntary consensus standards bodies; and
be consistent with accounting and reporting principles.
Currently, it is unknown how hackers breached Picreel or the Cloud CMS's Alpaca Forms CDN. In a Twitter conversation, de Groot told ZDNet the hack appears to have been carried out by the same threat actor.
The two services in question are open source Alpaca Forms and analytics service Picreel.
vidia GPU display drivers could be on the radar of hackers. According to the latest news, Nvidia is prompting Geforce graphics card owners running Windows OS, to update their drivers.
Phoronix on Kernel, Graphics and Phoronix Test Suite 8.8
Both Intel and AMD laptop hardware are seeing various improvements coming with the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel.
First up, Linux 5.2 will finally offer better compatibility with many AMD Ryzen laptops out there... In particular, as previously covered, the new AMD PCIe MP2 I2C controller driver has been merged and allows many laptop touchpads / touchscreens to finally function accordingly under Linux. It has taken a long time for this AMD driver to get into shape for mainline but it's here with Linux 5.2 to finally provide out-of-the-box/working touchpad/touchscreen support without requiring an out-of-tree DKMS module or hitting other snags.
Karol Herbst of Red Hat who has been working for more than the past year on providing OpenCL support in Gallium3D's "Clover" state tracker via SPIR-V so it can easily work with drivers like Nouveau seems to be approaching the finish line.
It's been almost a month since the last Vulkan spec update with Vulkan 1.1.107, which is a long time considering they go through some periods of almost weekly updates, but out today is v1.1.108 and it introduces two new extensions.
Vulkan 1.1.108 does bring with it a number of clarifications and corrections to the documentation itself. The Vulkan 1.1.108 changes appear mostly routine and nothing too notable when it comes to the fixes.
While we have endless passion and fun for Linux (and BSD) benchmarking, with Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 being released there are yet more improvements for our open-source, automated and repeatable benchmarking on Microsoft Windows.
Software: Kubernetes Clusters, IWD and LVFS
In less than a generation, we’ve gone from bare-metal servers to virtualization to containers. It’s a story of expanded possibilities aided by stakeholder communities coming together to solve problems. Over time, processes have become easier and more efficient for end users. We’ve learned to orchestrate containers with Kubernetes, and now we can manage Kubernetes clusters and their associated infrastructure needs across multiple cloud providers (and hopefully on-premises) with Cluster API.
Looking back to how we got here, the path is entirely logical: physical servers were once underutilized. They frequently ran only one application per physical server, leaving a vast majority of their computing power just sitting idle.
Virtual machines came about to let you convert your underutilized physical servers into appropriately sized virtual servers. They reduced waste and made things easier: You were able to pack multiple virtual machines into a single physical server. With virtual machines, you could increase density and reduce cost.
Released this weekend was IWD 0.18 as the latest version of the Intel-developed wireless daemon for Linux systems.
The main feature with IWD 0.18 is support for FILS, the Fast Initial Link Setup. Fast Initial Link Setup is part of the 802.11ai specification for allowing a WLAN client to setup a secure link within 100ms.
For about every 250 bug reports I recieve I get an email offering to help. Most of the time the person offering help isn’t capable of diving right in the trickiest parts of the code and just wanted to make my life easier. Now I have a task that almost anyone can help with…
For the next version of the LVFS we deploy we’re going to be showing what was changed between each firmware version. Rather than just stating the firmware has changed from SHA1:DEAD to SHA1:BEEF and some high level update description provided by the vendor, we can show the interested user the UEFI modules that changed. I’m still working on the feature and without more data it’s kinda, well, dull. Before I can make the feature actually useful to anyone except a BIOS engineer, I need some help finding out information about the various modules.
