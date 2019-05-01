Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 13th of May 2019 10:16:35 PM

In this modern age, when you ask yourself, "What server platform should I use?" the default answer is no longer a simple, "Windows Server." There are tons of available options, from on-premise servers, to cloud-based solutions, and everything in-between. But for those who want a standard, bare-metal and OS solution, there's always Linux.

Nearly any Linux distribution can be made into a server. That doesn't, however, mean you should go with that idea. Why? There are certain distributions that simply make for better server platforms. Which ones?

Let's take a look at the five I believe to be the best platforms to meet your small to mid-size business needs. The only requirements for this are that the operating system must be open source and Linux.