5 best open source Linux server distributions
In this modern age, when you ask yourself, "What server platform should I use?" the default answer is no longer a simple, "Windows Server." There are tons of available options, from on-premise servers, to cloud-based solutions, and everything in-between. But for those who want a standard, bare-metal and OS solution, there's always Linux.
Nearly any Linux distribution can be made into a server. That doesn't, however, mean you should go with that idea. Why? There are certain distributions that simply make for better server platforms. Which ones?
Let's take a look at the five I believe to be the best platforms to meet your small to mid-size business needs. The only requirements for this are that the operating system must be open source and Linux.
Android Leftovers
KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Gets Its First Point Release
Coming three weeks after the April 18th release of the KDE Applications 19.04 software suite, the KDE Applications 19.04.1 point release contains numerous bug fixes and translation updates for various of the included apps, including Ark, Cantor, Dolphin, Kdenlive, Kontact, Spectacle, and Umbrello. More than 125 changes are included in the KDE Applications 19.04.1 stability release, improving various features like tagging of files on the desktop so it no longer end up with a truncated tag name, KMail's text sharing plugin so it no longer crash, and numerous regressions in the Kdenlive video editor.
Open source thermostat runs openHAB on a Raspberry Pi Zero W
MakeOpenStuff is launching a $145 “HestiaPi Touch” smart thermostat that runs a Linux-based openHAB stack on an RPI Zero W along with relays, a 3.5-inch display, and temperature, humidity, and pressure sensors. In late April, we looked at ionware’s ionware sdk1 home automation controller board, which runs the open source openHAB 2.0 IoT stack on a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Now Athens, Greece based MakeOpenStuff has gone to Crowd Supply to launch a HestiaPi Touch smart thermostat that uses the same combo.
Google and Collabora Add Major Change to Linux Kernel 5.1 for Chrome OS Devices
According to Collabora's latest report on their contributions to the Linux 5.1 kernel, which arrived last week, it is now possible to mount and boot a mapped device by adding a kernel parameter via command-line at boot time, thus bypassing initramfs image. For Linux kernel 5.1, twelve Collabora's developers also contributed 64 commits and 111 sign-offs, along with lots of bug reports and testing. "Helen Koike contributed a major change, providing a mechanism to mount a mapped device at boot time through a kernel command line parameter, removing the current initramfs requirement," said Collabora's André Almeida. "This change is the result of the combined effort of both Google and Collabora engineers to push upstream a feature that is shipped on Chrome OS devices and Android devices using AVB 2.0."
