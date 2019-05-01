today's howtos
-
5 best open source Linux server distributions
In this modern age, when you ask yourself, "What server platform should I use?" the default answer is no longer a simple, "Windows Server." There are tons of available options, from on-premise servers, to cloud-based solutions, and everything in-between. But for those who want a standard, bare-metal and OS solution, there's always Linux. Nearly any Linux distribution can be made into a server. That doesn't, however, mean you should go with that idea. Why? There are certain distributions that simply make for better server platforms. Which ones? Let's take a look at the five I believe to be the best platforms to meet your small to mid-size business needs. The only requirements for this are that the operating system must be open source and Linux.
Customizable SMARC module runs Linux on i.MX8M Mini or Nano
Avnet’s “MSC SM2S-IMX8MINI” SMARC 2.0 module runs Linux on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini and future i.MX8M Nano SoCs with up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus optional microSD, WiFi/BT, dual GbE, and -40 to 85°C support. We missed Avnet Integrated’s April announcement of the MSC SM2S-IMX8MINI, which is still the first i.MX8M Mini based SMARC 2.0 module we’ve seen. NXP’s i.MX8M Mini has been announced in over a half dozen embedded boards including compute modules like Variscite’s DART-MX8M-Mini and F&S Elektronik Systeme’s PicoCore MX8MM, among others. The module ships with a Linux BSP, with Android support available upon request.
Android Leftovers
KDE Applications 19.04 Open-Source Software Suite Gets Its First Point Release
Coming three weeks after the April 18th release of the KDE Applications 19.04 software suite, the KDE Applications 19.04.1 point release contains numerous bug fixes and translation updates for various of the included apps, including Ark, Cantor, Dolphin, Kdenlive, Kontact, Spectacle, and Umbrello. More than 125 changes are included in the KDE Applications 19.04.1 stability release, improving various features like tagging of files on the desktop so it no longer end up with a truncated tag name, KMail's text sharing plugin so it no longer crash, and numerous regressions in the Kdenlive video editor.
