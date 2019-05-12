Demystifying Containers – Part I: Kernel Space

This series of blog posts and corresponding talks aims to provide you with a pragmatic view on containers from a historic perspective. Together we will discover modern cloud architectures layer by layer, which means we will start at the Linux Kernel level and end up at writing our own secure cloud native applications. Simple examples paired with the historic background will guide you from the beginning with a minimal Linux environment up to crafting secure containers, which fit perfectly into todays’ and futures’ orchestration world. In the end it should be much easier to understand how features within the Linux kernel, container tools, runtimes, software defined networks and orchestration software like Kubernetes are designed and how they work under the hood.

KDE Frameworks 5.58.0

KDE Frameworks 5.58.0 KDE Frameworks are over 70 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks web page. This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.

KDE Frameworks 5.58 Released With Many Fixes, Improvements The latest monthly update to the KDE Frameworks collection of add-on libraries complementing Qt5 is now available.

Linux 5.2 IOMMU Changes Allow For More Flexible Intel VT-d Alternative To SR-IOV

Merged today for the Linux 5.2 kernel are the IOMMU changes that contain some interesting Intel additions. With the IOMMU changes for Linux 5.2 is AUX (auxiliary) domain support for the kernel's IOMMU API and necessary Intel VT-d driver support. What this "AUX domain" support allows is handling of multiple DMA address spaces / domains per PCI device.