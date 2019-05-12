Linux 5.2 IOMMU Changes Allow For More Flexible Intel VT-d Alternative To SR-IOV
Merged today for the Linux 5.2 kernel are the IOMMU changes that contain some interesting Intel additions.
With the IOMMU changes for Linux 5.2 is AUX (auxiliary) domain support for the kernel's IOMMU API and necessary Intel VT-d driver support. What this "AUX domain" support allows is handling of multiple DMA address spaces / domains per PCI device.
