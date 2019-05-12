Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux 5.2 IOMMU Changes Allow For More Flexible Intel VT-d Alternative To SR-IOV

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 14th of May 2019 02:51:57 AM Filed under
Linux

Merged today for the Linux 5.2 kernel are the IOMMU changes that contain some interesting Intel additions.

With the IOMMU changes for Linux 5.2 is AUX (auxiliary) domain support for the kernel's IOMMU API and necessary Intel VT-d driver support. What this "AUX domain" support allows is handling of multiple DMA address spaces / domains per PCI device.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux-powered LattePanda And Nvidia GTX 1650 Make A Perfect Match

Linux-powered LattePanda Alpha is one of the most powerful Single Board Computers (SBC) on the market. Unlike several SBCs available, the LattePanda Alpha features an X86-based Intel Processor, a PCI express slot for installing GPU, eMMC storage, a USB type-c port and a lot more. However, the Linux-powered LattePanda becomes even more valuable with another piece of hardware called the Nvidia GTX 1650. The entry level Graphics card was launched a few weeks ago and it is a perfect match for the LattePanda. Read more

DXVK 1.2

  • DXVK 1.2 is out, possible performance increase for CPU-bound scenarios and D3D11 extensions support
    Developer Philip Rebohle is continuing to advance DXVK, with another major release now available today. DXVK 1.2 includes a slight rework of command buffer submissions, to make them run on a separate thread. This should hopefully increase performance in times where you're CPU-bound. Additionally, command buffers are submitted more frequently, which should avoid some stalling and also increase GPU utilization.
  • DXVK 1.2 Released With Support For Direct3D 11 Vendor-Specific Extensions
    Just two weeks after the corrected DXVK 1.1 re-release debuted and DXVK 1.2 is now available. Philip Rebohle continues working on new features for this Direct3D 11 over Vulkan translation layer that's used by the likes of Wine and most notable Valve's Steam Play / Proton.

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6