Programming Leftovers
The Shifting Dynamics of Participation in an Online Programming Community
Informal online learning communities are one of the most exciting and successful ways to engage young people in technology. As the most successful example of the approach, over 40 million children from around the world have created accounts on the Scratch online community where they learn to code by creating interactive art, games, and stories. However, despite its enormous reach and its focus on inclusiveness, participation in Scratch is not as broad as one would hope. For example, reflecting a trend in the broader computing community, more boys have signed up on the Scratch website than girls.
In a recently published paper, I worked with several colleagues from the Community Data Science Collective to unpack the dynamics of unequal participation by gender in Scratch by looking at whether Scratch users choose to share the projects they create. Our analysis took advantage of the fact that less than a third of projects created in Scratch are ever shared publicly. By never sharing, creators never open themselves to the benefits associated with interaction, feedback, socialization, and learning—all things that research has shown participation in Scratch can support.
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Security advisory for the standard library
The Rust team was recently notified of a security vulnerability affecting manual implementations of Error::type_id and their interaction with the Error::downcast family of functions in the standard library. If your code does not manually implement Error::type_id your code is not affected.
We are applying for a CVE for this vulnerability, but since there is no embargo, we have not filed for one yet. Once a CVE is assigned, we'll make a second post to make mention of the CVE number.
Recommended podcast episode: No Plans to Merge "Feature Branches"
Finding the cheapest flights for a multi-leg trip with Amadeus API and Python
Playing and Recording Sound in Python
New Book: “Effective PyCharm” by Michael Kennedy and Matt Harrison
Coverage.py 5.0a5: pytest contexts
Events: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Cloud Foundry Summit, EuroPython, DebConf in Hamburg, LibrePlanet
today's howtos
Demystifying Containers – Part I: Kernel Space
This series of blog posts and corresponding talks aims to provide you with a pragmatic view on containers from a historic perspective. Together we will discover modern cloud architectures layer by layer, which means we will start at the Linux Kernel level and end up at writing our own secure cloud native applications. Simple examples paired with the historic background will guide you from the beginning with a minimal Linux environment up to crafting secure containers, which fit perfectly into todays’ and futures’ orchestration world. In the end it should be much easier to understand how features within the Linux kernel, container tools, runtimes, software defined networks and orchestration software like Kubernetes are designed and how they work under the hood.
