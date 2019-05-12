Servers: Kubernetes, Clear Linux, Cloud Foundry, OpenStack and Phoronix Test Suite
Cat shirts and Groundhog Day: the Kubernetes 1.14 release interview
Last week we celebrated one year of the Kubernetes Podcast from Google. In this weekly show, my co-host Adam Glick and I focus on all the great things that are happening in the world of Kubernetes and Cloud Native. From the news of the week, to interviews with people in the community, we help you stay up to date on everything Kubernetes.
Every few cycles we check in on the release process for Kubernetes itself. Last year we interviewed the release managers for Kubernetes 1.11, and shared that transcript on the Kubernetes blog. We got such great feedback that we wanted to share the transcript of our recent conversation with Aaron Crickenberger, the release manager for Kubernetes 1.14.
Clear Linux Preparing New Kernel Options
Intel's Clear Linux platform is preparing some new alternative kernel options and they are quite interesting from a testing/benchmarking perspective.
On the Clear development list they have been signing off on new bundles around a kernel-native-current and kernel-mainline-vanilla options.
Installing kernel-mainline-vanilla will provide a mainline Linux kernel build without any of the Clear Linux patches applied.
Top 5 Reasons to Take the Cloud Foundry User Survey This Week
It’s that time of year again. Spring is in the air (for those of us in the northern hemisphere), the days are getting longer, and it’s time for Cloud Foundry users to take the Cloud Foundry user survey. To get an idea of what kind of information is gathered, you can read the 2018 survey. If you haven’t taken it yet this year, here are the top five reasons to do so:
A VMware User’s Guide to Repatriating Cloud Instances with OpenStack
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Officially Released
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler is now officially available as the newest quarterly feature release to our open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software for Linux / BSD / macOS / Windows systems.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 offers various PDF result/report improvements, various Microsoft Windows support updates, AVX-512 VNNI detection and other new hardware/software reporting improvements, and various statistical reporting/monitoring improvements.
