Ubuntu: ZFS, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Lubuntu 19.04 Overview
How to create a ZFS storage pool on Ubuntu Server 18.04
If you need to expand your cloud solution storage options, a ZFS storage pool might be ideal.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 578
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 578 for the week of May 5 – 11, 2019. The full version of this issue is available here.
Lubuntu 19.04 overview | Lightweight, fast, easier
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Lubuntu 19.04 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Events: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Cloud Foundry Summit, EuroPython, DebConf in Hamburg, LibrePlanet
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Demystifying Containers – Part I: Kernel Space
This series of blog posts and corresponding talks aims to provide you with a pragmatic view on containers from a historic perspective. Together we will discover modern cloud architectures layer by layer, which means we will start at the Linux Kernel level and end up at writing our own secure cloud native applications. Simple examples paired with the historic background will guide you from the beginning with a minimal Linux environment up to crafting secure containers, which fit perfectly into todays’ and futures’ orchestration world. In the end it should be much easier to understand how features within the Linux kernel, container tools, runtimes, software defined networks and orchestration software like Kubernetes are designed and how they work under the hood.
