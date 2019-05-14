Kerala schools to save Rs 3,000 crore by using Linux OS Schools in Kerala are expected to save Rs 3,000 crore as they have chosen the Linux-OpenSource (OS) operating system for computers being made available for teaching under a state-wide project. “Decks have been cleared for the country’s largest ICT training for teachers, with training of over 1,50,000 primary teachers being held in Kerala. From the next academic year, we’d ply more than 2,00,000 computers in schools and each of these will be powered by the latest version of the Linux-based Free Operating System (FOSS),” says K Anvar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director of KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education). “If we had gone for applications of proprietary nature, each computer would have incurred at least Rs 1.5 lakh in licence fees,” he points out. In fact, KITE has rolled out the new version, named IT@School GNU/ Linux 18.04. Based on the Ubuntu OS LTS edition, the system features several free applications customised for state school curriculum.

Events: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Cloud Foundry Summit, EuroPython, DebConf in Hamburg, LibrePlanet Why You Must Go To KubeCon+CloudNativeCon We sat down and talked to Janet Kuo, Software Engineer at Google, Co-Chair of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon to learn what’s exciting about this event.

A Look Back At Cloud Foundry Summit In Philadelphia The Cloud Foundry Foundation and its members work diligently each spring and fall to bring their community the best event possible in North America and Europe. Last month, the Cloud Foundry Summit took place in Philadelphia, attracting more than a thousand end users, open source contributors, software engineers, operators, CIOs and others to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Attendee feedback dubbed it the best Summit to date, and new events like the Contributors Summit and Community Awards fostered an even stronger sense of community across a tight-knit group.

EuroPython 2019: Talk Voting is open After the talk voting phase, the EuroPython Program Workgroup (WG) will use the votes to select the talks and build a schedule. The talk voting is a good and strong indicator what attendees are interested to see. Submissions are also selected based on editorial criteria to e.g. increase diversity, giving a chance to less mainstream topics as well as avoiding too much of the same topic. In general, the Program WG will try to give as many speakers a chance to talk as possible. If speakers have submitted multiple talks, the one with the highest rating will most likely get selected.

Some beds, some talk slots and many seats still available for the Mini-DebConf in Hamburg in June 2019 We still have 14 affordable beds available for the the MiniDebConf Hamburg 2019, which will take place in Hamburg (Germany) from June 5 to 9, with three days of Debcamp style hacking, followed by two days of talks, workshops and more hacking. If you were unsure about coming because of accomodation, please reconsider and come around! (And please mail me directly if you would like to sleep in a bed on site.)

Jennifer Cloer – CEO/Co-founder – reTHINKit Media In this episode of Let’s Talk, Swapnil Bhartiya sat down with Jennifer Cloer to discuss the evolution of her media company and the new projects she is working on.

LibrePlanet 2019 videos now live! At the LibrePlanet 2019 conference, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) recorded 40 speaker sessions -- over 24 hours of video, and they are now online on our GNU MediaGoblin instance. The FSF team put their heads together and selected a few of our favorites from the entire 2019 Libreplanet program for you to start with -- brought to you in a Digital Restrictions Management (DRM)-free, downloadable, free format.