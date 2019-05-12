Servers: Kubernetes, Clear Linux, Cloud Foundry, OpenStack and Phoronix Test Suite
-
Last week we celebrated one year of the Kubernetes Podcast from Google. In this weekly show, my co-host Adam Glick and I focus on all the great things that are happening in the world of Kubernetes and Cloud Native. From the news of the week, to interviews with people in the community, we help you stay up to date on everything Kubernetes.
Every few cycles we check in on the release process for Kubernetes itself. Last year we interviewed the release managers for Kubernetes 1.11, and shared that transcript on the Kubernetes blog. We got such great feedback that we wanted to share the transcript of our recent conversation with Aaron Crickenberger, the release manager for Kubernetes 1.14.
-
Intel's Clear Linux platform is preparing some new alternative kernel options and they are quite interesting from a testing/benchmarking perspective.
On the Clear development list they have been signing off on new bundles around a kernel-native-current and kernel-mainline-vanilla options.
Installing kernel-mainline-vanilla will provide a mainline Linux kernel build without any of the Clear Linux patches applied.
-
It’s that time of year again. Spring is in the air (for those of us in the northern hemisphere), the days are getting longer, and it’s time for Cloud Foundry users to take the Cloud Foundry user survey. To get an idea of what kind of information is gathered, you can read the 2018 survey. If you haven’t taken it yet this year, here are the top five reasons to do so:
-
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler is now officially available as the newest quarterly feature release to our open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software for Linux / BSD / macOS / Windows systems.
Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 offers various PDF result/report improvements, various Microsoft Windows support updates, AVX-512 VNNI detection and other new hardware/software reporting improvements, and various statistical reporting/monitoring improvements.
Kerala schools to save Rs 3,000 crore by using Linux OS
Schools in Kerala are expected to save Rs 3,000 crore as they have chosen the Linux-OpenSource (OS) operating system for computers being made available for teaching under a state-wide project.
“Decks have been cleared for the country’s largest ICT training for teachers, with training of over 1,50,000 primary teachers being held in Kerala. From the next academic year, we’d ply more than 2,00,000 computers in schools and each of these will be powered by the latest version of the Linux-based Free Operating System (FOSS),” says K Anvar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director of KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education).
“If we had gone for applications of proprietary nature, each computer would have incurred at least Rs 1.5 lakh in licence fees,” he points out.
In fact, KITE has rolled out the new version, named IT@School GNU/ Linux 18.04. Based on the Ubuntu OS LTS edition, the system features several free applications customised for state school curriculum.
Events: KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, Cloud Foundry Summit, EuroPython, DebConf in Hamburg, LibrePlanet
-
We sat down and talked to Janet Kuo, Software Engineer at Google, Co-Chair of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon to learn what’s exciting about this event.
-
The Cloud Foundry Foundation and its members work diligently each spring and fall to bring their community the best event possible in North America and Europe. Last month, the Cloud Foundry Summit took place in Philadelphia, attracting more than a thousand end users, open source contributors, software engineers, operators, CIOs and others to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Attendee feedback dubbed it the best Summit to date, and new events like the Contributors Summit and Community Awards fostered an even stronger sense of community across a tight-knit group.
-
After the talk voting phase, the EuroPython Program Workgroup (WG) will use the votes to select the talks and build a schedule.
The talk voting is a good and strong indicator what attendees are interested to see. Submissions are also selected based on editorial criteria to e.g. increase diversity, giving a chance to less mainstream topics as well as avoiding too much of the same topic.
In general, the Program WG will try to give as many speakers a chance to talk as possible. If speakers have submitted multiple talks, the one with the highest rating will most likely get selected.
-
We still have 14 affordable beds available for the the MiniDebConf Hamburg 2019, which will take place in Hamburg (Germany) from June 5 to 9, with three days of Debcamp style hacking, followed by two days of talks, workshops and more hacking. If you were unsure about coming because of accomodation, please reconsider and come around! (And please mail me directly if you would like to sleep in a bed on site.)
-
In this episode of Let’s Talk, Swapnil Bhartiya sat down with Jennifer Cloer to discuss the evolution of her media company and the new projects she is working on.
-
At the LibrePlanet 2019 conference, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) recorded 40 speaker sessions -- over 24 hours of video, and they are now online on our GNU MediaGoblin instance.
The FSF team put their heads together and selected a few of our favorites from the entire 2019 Libreplanet program for you to start with -- brought to you in a Digital Restrictions Management (DRM)-free, downloadable, free format.
today's howtos
-
There are plenty of GUI applications available to view images in Linux. But I haven’t used any CLI applications yet which displays pictures in the Terminal itself. To my luck, I found 3 CLI image viewers to display images in Terminal itself. These applications could be useful for those who wants to use CLI alternatives for GUI apps and who live in Terminal mostly.
Recent comments
21 min 15 sec ago
3 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
16 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 15 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago