Servers: Kubernetes, Clear Linux, Cloud Foundry, OpenStack and Phoronix Test Suite Cat shirts and Groundhog Day: the Kubernetes 1.14 release interview Last week we celebrated one year of the Kubernetes Podcast from Google. In this weekly show, my co-host Adam Glick and I focus on all the great things that are happening in the world of Kubernetes and Cloud Native. From the news of the week, to interviews with people in the community, we help you stay up to date on everything Kubernetes. Every few cycles we check in on the release process for Kubernetes itself. Last year we interviewed the release managers for Kubernetes 1.11, and shared that transcript on the Kubernetes blog. We got such great feedback that we wanted to share the transcript of our recent conversation with Aaron Crickenberger, the release manager for Kubernetes 1.14.

Clear Linux Preparing New Kernel Options Intel's Clear Linux platform is preparing some new alternative kernel options and they are quite interesting from a testing/benchmarking perspective. On the Clear development list they have been signing off on new bundles around a kernel-native-current and kernel-mainline-vanilla options. Installing kernel-mainline-vanilla will provide a mainline Linux kernel build without any of the Clear Linux patches applied.

Top 5 Reasons to Take the Cloud Foundry User Survey This Week It’s that time of year again. Spring is in the air (for those of us in the northern hemisphere), the days are getting longer, and it’s time for Cloud Foundry users to take the Cloud Foundry user survey. To get an idea of what kind of information is gathered, you can read the 2018 survey. If you haven’t taken it yet this year, here are the top five reasons to do so:

Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Officially Released Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler is now officially available as the newest quarterly feature release to our open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software for Linux / BSD / macOS / Windows systems. Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 offers various PDF result/report improvements, various Microsoft Windows support updates, AVX-512 VNNI detection and other new hardware/software reporting improvements, and various statistical reporting/monitoring improvements.

Kerala schools to save Rs 3,000 crore by using Linux OS Schools in Kerala are expected to save Rs 3,000 crore as they have chosen the Linux-OpenSource (OS) operating system for computers being made available for teaching under a state-wide project. “Decks have been cleared for the country’s largest ICT training for teachers, with training of over 1,50,000 primary teachers being held in Kerala. From the next academic year, we’d ply more than 2,00,000 computers in schools and each of these will be powered by the latest version of the Linux-based Free Operating System (FOSS),” says K Anvar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director of KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education). “If we had gone for applications of proprietary nature, each computer would have incurred at least Rs 1.5 lakh in licence fees,” he points out. In fact, KITE has rolled out the new version, named IT@School GNU/ Linux 18.04. Based on the Ubuntu OS LTS edition, the system features several free applications customised for state school curriculum.