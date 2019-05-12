Games: id Software, Mind Your Manas, Light Fairytale, Nelly Cootalot: Spoonbeaks Ahoy! and CorsixTH
id Software going all-in with Vulkan, some interesting details about that and Linux for Stadia
Thanks to a Twitter tip, I've watched over the video of id Software talking about Doom, Vulkan, Linux and Google's Stadia and it's really quite interesting. For those who don't know what Stadia is, you can see this previous article. In short, it's Google's game streaming platform powered by Linux and Vulkan.
The thing is, id Software actually talked about having a Linux version of DOOM back at GDC last year that was never released, at least now we know why.
Mind Your Manas looks like a very silly moddable online trading card game releasing next month
I love trading card games, I love battle with cards and showing off a good deck and it seems Mind Your Manas could be quite amusing. It's also a little different due to the modding support.
Light Fairytale Episode 1, a turn-based RPG styled like a JRPG classic is now out
Light Fairytale Episode 1 from French solo developer neko.works, an RPG inspired by JRPG classics has officially left Early Access.
With some good looking graphics, Chibi-styled characters (small Anime-like models best describes it) and turn-based combat it all looks very Final Fantasy. As someone who enjoyed Final Fantasy 7, I must admit I quite like the look of this one.
Nelly Cootalot: Spoonbeaks Ahoy! HD confirmed for release this month
Nelly Cootalot: Spoonbeaks Ahoy! HD, a gentle remaster of the original Spoonbeaks Ahoy released back in 2007 is now going to set sail on May 23rd.
Open source Theme Hospital game engine 'CorsixTH' has a new Release Candidate out
Following on from the Beta release last month, it's been polished up some more and it's ready for further testing with a first Release Candidate for 0.63. It comes with many improvements like music supporting additional filetypes including ogg, flac, wav, aiff, voc. You can also save your camera position with ALT+number and jump to it with CTRL+number, announcements don't overlap now as they're queued up, hotkey configuration and more.
Android Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Python Tips
Good News! Indian State Saves Over $400 Million by Choosing Linux
Schools in Indian state of Kerala are expected to save ₹3000 crore (roughly $428 million) by choosing Linux as their choice of operating system for school computers under a state-wide project.
