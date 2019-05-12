Language Selection

Linux 5.0 and Linux 5.2 Kernel Coverage

Linux
  • Watch Out For BCache Corruption Issues On Linux 5.0 & GCC 9

    If you make use of BCache as a Linux block cache so that an SSD cache for a slower HDD, watch out as there is an active corruption bug.

    It appears that those employing BCache and running Linux 5.0 or newer when built by GCC 9, there is a nasty corruption bug exposed.

  • POWER Gets SMAP-Like Functionality, 32-bit KASAN Support On Linux 5.2

    Not only has the Linux 5.2 kernel been exciting on the x86_64 and ARM front, but there is also a fair amount of new IBM POWER architecture updates that landed for this summer 2019 kernel update.

    First up, POWER is now supporting a kernel user-space access/execution prevention technology. This feature is similar to Intel's SMAP (Supervisor Mode Access Prevention) and similar SMEP / PAN / PXN technologies. This feature will prevent the kernel from accidentally accessing user-space outside of certain calls or ever executing user-space.

  • New Input Drivers Sent In For The Linux 5.2 Kernel

    Input subsystem maintainer Dmitry Torokhov sent in his pull request on Monday with various touch controller additions as well as the new GPIO vibrator driver.

    New input device support coming with Linux 5.2 includes Azoteq IQS550/572/525 touch controllers, Microchip AT42QT1050 keys, and Goodix GT5663 as the main additions.

Python Tips

  • How to wrangle log data with Python and Apache Spark
    One of the most popular and effective enterprise use-cases which leverage analytics today is log analytics. Nearly every organization today has multiple systems and infrastructure running day in and day out. To effectively keep their business running, these organizations need to know if their infrastructure is performing to its maximum potential. Finding out involves analyzing system and application logs and maybe even applying predictive analytics on log data. The amount of log data involved is typically massive, depending on the type of organizational infrastructure involved and applications running on it.
  • How to analyze log data with Python and Apache Spark
    In part one of this series, we began by using Python and Apache Spark to process and wrangle our example web logs into a format fit for analysis, a vital technique considering the massive amount of log data generated by most organizations today. We set up environment variables, dependencies, loaded the necessary libraries for working with both DataFrames and regular expressions, and of course loaded the example log data. Then we wrangled our log data into a clean, structure, and meaningful format. Here in part two, we focus on analyzing that data.

Good News! Indian State Saves Over $400 Million by Choosing Linux

Schools in Indian state of Kerala are expected to save ₹3000 crore (roughly $428 million) by choosing Linux as their choice of operating system for school computers under a state-wide project. Read more

