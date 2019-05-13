VirtualBox 6.0.8 Released to Make Shared Folders Work with Linux Kernel 3.16.35
VirtualBox 6.0.8 is a small update, but it addresses some important problems to make your VirtualBox experience better. For starters, it fixes the saved state resume failures, as well as mouse click pass-through issues that users experienced in multi-screen virtual machines, and a crash that occurred when shutting down a virtual machine without graphics controller.
This release also adds some important improvements for Linux platforms, such as support for shared folders on systems powered by Linux kernel 3.16.35 LTS, support for correctly handling the read-only flag of shared folders, and support for successfully building the VirtualBox kernel module in both non-default and debug build setups.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 874 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
System76's secret sauce for success
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami
today's howtos
VirtualBox 6.0.8 Released
Nextcloud Partners with Nitrokey, Unauthorized Version of Arch Linux Available from the Microsoft Store, VirtualBox 6.0.8 Released, Help Test Plasma Theme Switching and Intel Announces Major Clear Linux Update