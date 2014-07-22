Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Intel rolls out Clear Linux Developer Edition

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of May 2019 03:02:15 PM Filed under
Linux

Specifically, here's what Intel is bringing to the open-source table.

Clear Linux is a rolling-release Linux distribution. While keeping close to the main Linux kernel, Intel has optimized its release for performance and security on its x86 platforms. While it can be used in all of Linux's usual roles, it's designed for cloud and container use.

The new installer brings Clear Linux into the 21st century. The earlier installer was, to be kind, obsolete. Clear Linux still uses the Intel-specific swupd update and package manager. This is different enough from other Linux distros that it will puzzle many users until they master it.

In the new developer edition, besides giving developers a Linux designed to make the most of Intel hardware, its basic programmer bundles are curated to provide all the relevant developer tools with one installation command, For example, `c-basic` for developing in C, and `containers-basic` for container programmers.

Read more

»

Intel's Clear Linux OS Gets New Developer Edition And Installer

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of May 2019 03:14:51 PM.
  • Intel's Clear Linux OS Gets New Developer Edition And Installer

    Intel's primary goal with Clear Linux -- which is built from scratch -- is to provide a rolling release distribution optimized for security and performance. And performance is a the big hook. It's tuned for Intel platforms with optimizations automatically switched on, and those optimizations run through the entire stack. (Take a look at any benchmark results at Phoronix and you'll frequently see Clear Linux beating every other distribution in multiple workloads, and even edging past Windows 10 Pro).

Intel's Clear Linux OS Now Offers Workflows Tailored for Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of May 2019 04:12:58 PM.
  • Intel's Clear Linux OS Now Offers Workflows Tailored for Linux Developers

    While Clear Linux OS isn't as popular as Ubuntu, Debian, or Arch Linux, it always proved to be a viable and quite fast Linux-based operating system for desktop and server users, offering them the best performance possible on the Intel Architecture. Clear Linux OS follows a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever.

    Clear Linux OS always wanted to be the Linux distribution for developers, but now Intel has announced new images, an updated installer, software store, and forum all dedicated to make its open-source operating system a playground for Linux developers of all sizes, genres, and ages, offering them curated content for the best development efficiency possible.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

System76's secret sauce for success

In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds. Read more

Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami

  • 5 of the Best LaTex Editors for Linux
    Word processors are great, but they’re also pretty simple. They’re fine for writing letters or essays, but they’re not for complex documents – they’re just not designed for it. LaTeX, a document preparation system used by scientists and mathematicians, aims to get around the problem. Rather than relying on software to format your document, LaTeX markup is used, giving you the opportunity to introduce elements like complicated mathematical equations. You could do this in a plain, old text editor like Vim or, if you’d prefer to see your LaTeX formatting appear as you write, a LaTeX editor.
  • Cockpit 194
    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 194.
  • Say Hello To Red Hat OpenShift 4
    Red Hat OpenShift 4 simplifies hybrid and multicloud deployments to accelerate how IT organizations deploy new applications.
  • VMware Acquires Bitnami, Growing Ability to Deliver Apps to the Multi-Cloud
    Widely used and deployed technology vendor used for making applications easy to install, is now coming into the VMware fold. Packaging apps in a way that makes it easy to install and manage is one of the hallmarks of Bitnami. In recent years, the company has increasingly focussed on container, Kubernetes and multi-cloud technologies which has made it increasingly useful for enterprise organizations. On May 15, VMware announced that it is acquiring Bitnami, furthering VMware's own cloud native ambitions. Financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. Bitnami is a privately-held organization that was raised $1.1 million from YCombinator and has largely been bootstrapped.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6