KDE: Google Summer of Code (GSoC) for Krita and KDE Itinerary - Barcodes
Hello KDE
Hello, my name is Sharaf. My nick on IRC is sh_zam.
My project is to port Krita to android devices. We've been successful in making the APK, but it only works if I build it, as it requires tweaking qt libraries, a bit. At the moment, my goal is to make the build system fully automatic and spit out the signed APKs for different architectures at the end.
Once I do that, I'll move on to UI, events and other fun stuff!
GSoC 2019
This summer will be a little bit interesting as I joined theGoogle Summer of Code (GSoC).The software I will be working on is Krita.Krita is a painting software I have been using for more than one year.Since the (pre)release of Krita 4.0, I use it to paint all my works.
Before using Krita, I used to use PaintToolSAI, and there are quite a lot of conceptsand functionalities in it that I find really useful; after getting involved in theKrita community I am pretty lucky to be able to introduce these little shiny starsto our community, and even implement some of them.
My project for GSoC is onthe undo/redo system in Krita. The system currently works using an undo stack to storage individual changes to the document,and invoking these commands to perform undos and redos. This system is complex and not easyto maintain. As Dmitry suggests, a better solution wouldbe storing the states of the document as shallow copies, since it simplifies the system and make history brushes possible. It would be a rather hugeand fundamental change in the code, and he recommends me to experiment with vector layers first.
KDE Itinerary - Barcodes
While discussing data extraction methods for KItinerary earlier I briefly mentioned barcodes as one source of information. It’s a subject that deserves a few more details though, as it’s generally good to know what information you are sharing when your ticket barcode gets scanned.
