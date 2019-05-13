Android Leftovers
-
Google tests automatic car crash detection for the Pixels on Android Q
-
Google testing automatic car crash detection in Android Q, but will your phone get it?
-
Android Q desktop mode will support third-party launchers on both screens
-
Android Q: Get to know its new gesture navigation
-
Google adds the Pixel 3a to its Android Enterprise Recommended program
-
Google adds Pixel 3a to list of enterprise-ready Android phones
-
Google's Search App Might Soon have Dark Mode as Shown By Android Testers
-
Android 9.0 Pie for the Galaxy Tab S4 now rolling out to the masses
-
Galaxy Tab S4 now getting wider Android Pie rollout, Galaxy S7 may get May security patch
-
Wi-Fi Alliance clears multiple U.S. Galaxy J3 variants with Android Pie as release approaches
-
[Update: New look] YouTube is testing Up Next filters on Android
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 896 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
System76's secret sauce for success
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 17 sec ago
20 hours 25 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago