Linux Laptop Benchmark Battle: Meet The Affordable Challenger To Dell's XPS 13
By now it's no secret that Dell's XPS 13 9370 is my daily driver. It's the laptop that carried me into my Linux journey and has remained a reliable companion since. Recently, however, an unexpected challenger has appeared on my radar. Star Labs (not to be confused with the fictional research facility which inadvertently created Metahumans), a UK-based PC company specializing in Linux laptops, recently rolled out the Star LabTop Mk III.
It's worth paying attention to.
This is not to say the LabTop Mk III is an outright better laptop than the XPS 13, but it's certainly putting up a strong fight -- especially given the price.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 910 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
System76's secret sauce for success
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami
today's howtos
InfinityBook Pro 13 as an important part...
InfinityBook Pro 13 as an important part of the openSUSE reference tests