Portainer: Web-Based Docker GUI For Remote Or Local Use
In my search of a Docker GUI that can be used remotely I came across Portainer Community Edition, a lightweight, free and open source web-based Docker GUI that can be used to manage containers, images, networks, and volumes.
The tool, which is compatible with the standalone Docker engine and with Docker Swarm, is simple to both use and deploy, being available as a Docker container itself. It can be used both on the local machine as well as a remote Docker GUI.
