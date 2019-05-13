Language Selection

Plans for Linux 5.3, Linux 5.2 and Linux Foundation's LF Energy

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of May 2019 05:26:13 PM Filed under
Linux
  • Allwinner ARM Boards With SATA See Big Speed Boost From Single Line Patch

    Right now the low-end Allwinner ARM SBC boards featuring a SATA port have been running at a measly 36~45MB/s but with changing around a single line of kernel code, that can jump to 120MB/s.

    ARM SBCs are notorious with slow I/O particularly when piggybacking off USB or just relying upon a microSD card, but for those using SATA HDD/SSD storage with Allwinner boards, that performance is about to get a whole lot better. Uenal Mutlu discovered that by changing around some bits for increasing the SATA/AHCI DMA TX/RX FIFOs, the performance can improve by multiple times for hardware relying upon the Linux kernel's AHCI_SUNXI driver.

    [...]

    For now the patch is on the kernel mailing list but hopefully will be deemed reliable enough for making it into Linux 5.3.

  • F2FS For Linux 5.2 Sees Better SMR Drive Support, Various Fixes

    While no flashy features like EXT4's case-insensitive option with Linux 5.2, the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) did see a good amount of fixes and other improvements for this new kernel round.

    F2FS continues seeing more adoption particularly on Google Android devices and that has led into an uptick in fixes now that more vendors are evaluating this file-system optimized for non-rotating drives. Jaegeuk Kim sent in the F2FS changes for Linux 5.2 on Monday and it's again heavy on the fixes.

  • LF Energy Ecosystem Gains Momentum for Open Source Innovation With New Members and Projects

    LF Energy, a Linux Foundation initiative developing and sustaining open source technology innovation in the energy and electricity sectors, is rapidly growing its community with additional founding Premier member, Faraday Grid, joining RTE. New General members include IBM, OSISoft, and Recurve; while Elering AS, Energinet, Energy Foundation, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Fraunhofer IEE, FIWARE Foundation, Iowa State University, Monash University, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), North Carolina State University FREEDM Center, Project Haystack, Stanford University, TenneT, The Energy Coalition, University of Kassel, and Washington State University join European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) and Vanderbilt University as new Associate members.

System76's secret sauce for success

In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds. Read more

Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami

  • 5 of the Best LaTex Editors for Linux
    Word processors are great, but they’re also pretty simple. They’re fine for writing letters or essays, but they’re not for complex documents – they’re just not designed for it. LaTeX, a document preparation system used by scientists and mathematicians, aims to get around the problem. Rather than relying on software to format your document, LaTeX markup is used, giving you the opportunity to introduce elements like complicated mathematical equations. You could do this in a plain, old text editor like Vim or, if you’d prefer to see your LaTeX formatting appear as you write, a LaTeX editor.
  • Cockpit 194
    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 194.
  • Say Hello To Red Hat OpenShift 4
    Red Hat OpenShift 4 simplifies hybrid and multicloud deployments to accelerate how IT organizations deploy new applications.
  • VMware Acquires Bitnami, Growing Ability to Deliver Apps to the Multi-Cloud
    Widely used and deployed technology vendor used for making applications easy to install, is now coming into the VMware fold. Packaging apps in a way that makes it easy to install and manage is one of the hallmarks of Bitnami. In recent years, the company has increasingly focussed on container, Kubernetes and multi-cloud technologies which has made it increasingly useful for enterprise organizations. On May 15, VMware announced that it is acquiring Bitnami, furthering VMware's own cloud native ambitions. Financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. Bitnami is a privately-held organization that was raised $1.1 million from YCombinator and has largely been bootstrapped.

