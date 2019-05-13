Language Selection

Programming: Rust, C++, GitLab, PHP and Python

Development
  • This Week in Rust 286
  • 2 tips to make your C++ projects compile 3 times faster

    In this article, I will demonstrate how to speed up your compilation times by distributing compilation load using a distcc server container. Specifically, I’ll show how to set up and use containers running a distcc server to distribute the compilation load over a heterogeneous cluster of nodes (development laptop, old desktop PC, and a Mac). To improve the speed of recompilation, I will use ccache.

  • 8 Secrets Of GitLab’s Remote Work Culture

    At the GitLab Contribute event, Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab shared some open secrets that make GitLab a successful ‘all remote’ company. What’s unique about GitLab is that being true to its Open Source roots, the company wants to share these ‘secrets’ with the rest of the world. It wants other companies to learn and benefit from the work it has done.

  • PHP in 2019

    Today I want to look at the bright side: let's focus on the things that have changed and ways to write clean and maintainable PHP code. I want to ask you to set aside any prejudice for just a few minutes. Afterwards you're free to think exactly the same about PHP as you did before. Though chances are you will be surprised by some of the improvements made to PHP in the last few years.

  • Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on djangoci.com

    Yesterday the Django Security and Operations teams were made aware of a remote code execution vulnerability in the Django Software Foundation's Jenkins infrastructure, used to run tests on the Django code base for GitHub pull requests and release branches. In this blog post, the teams want to outline the course of events.

  • Git magic: split repository into two
  • 12 Most Popular Python Interview Questions You Must Prepare For
  • Pycon India 2019 is coming!

    They are currently accepting proposals for talks and workshops. For more details, check out the official Pycon India 2019 website.

System76's secret sauce for success

In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds. Read more

Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami

  • 5 of the Best LaTex Editors for Linux
    Word processors are great, but they’re also pretty simple. They’re fine for writing letters or essays, but they’re not for complex documents – they’re just not designed for it. LaTeX, a document preparation system used by scientists and mathematicians, aims to get around the problem. Rather than relying on software to format your document, LaTeX markup is used, giving you the opportunity to introduce elements like complicated mathematical equations. You could do this in a plain, old text editor like Vim or, if you’d prefer to see your LaTeX formatting appear as you write, a LaTeX editor.
  • Cockpit 194
    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 194.
  • Say Hello To Red Hat OpenShift 4
    Red Hat OpenShift 4 simplifies hybrid and multicloud deployments to accelerate how IT organizations deploy new applications.
  • VMware Acquires Bitnami, Growing Ability to Deliver Apps to the Multi-Cloud
    Widely used and deployed technology vendor used for making applications easy to install, is now coming into the VMware fold. Packaging apps in a way that makes it easy to install and manage is one of the hallmarks of Bitnami. In recent years, the company has increasingly focussed on container, Kubernetes and multi-cloud technologies which has made it increasingly useful for enterprise organizations. On May 15, VMware announced that it is acquiring Bitnami, furthering VMware's own cloud native ambitions. Financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. Bitnami is a privately-held organization that was raised $1.1 million from YCombinator and has largely been bootstrapped.

today's howtos

