Programming: Rust, C++, GitLab, PHP and Python
-
This Week in Rust 286
-
2 tips to make your C++ projects compile 3 times faster
In this article, I will demonstrate how to speed up your compilation times by distributing compilation load using a distcc server container. Specifically, I’ll show how to set up and use containers running a distcc server to distribute the compilation load over a heterogeneous cluster of nodes (development laptop, old desktop PC, and a Mac). To improve the speed of recompilation, I will use ccache.
-
8 Secrets Of GitLab’s Remote Work Culture
At the GitLab Contribute event, Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab shared some open secrets that make GitLab a successful ‘all remote’ company. What’s unique about GitLab is that being true to its Open Source roots, the company wants to share these ‘secrets’ with the rest of the world. It wants other companies to learn and benefit from the work it has done.
-
PHP in 2019
Today I want to look at the bright side: let's focus on the things that have changed and ways to write clean and maintainable PHP code. I want to ask you to set aside any prejudice for just a few minutes. Afterwards you're free to think exactly the same about PHP as you did before. Though chances are you will be surprised by some of the improvements made to PHP in the last few years.
-
Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on djangoci.com
Yesterday the Django Security and Operations teams were made aware of a remote code execution vulnerability in the Django Software Foundation's Jenkins infrastructure, used to run tests on the Django code base for GitHub pull requests and release branches. In this blog post, the teams want to outline the course of events.
-
Git magic: split repository into two
-
12 Most Popular Python Interview Questions You Must Prepare For
-
Pycon India 2019 is coming!
They are currently accepting proposals for talks and workshops. For more details, check out the official Pycon India 2019 website.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 951 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
System76's secret sauce for success
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 17 sec ago
20 hours 25 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago