10 Kubernetes distributions leading the container revolution
Kubernetes has become the project to turn to if you need container orchestration at scale. The open source container orchestration system out of Google is well-regarded, well-supported, and evolving fast.
Kubernetes is also sprawling, complex, and difficult to set up and configure. Not only that, but much of the heavy lifting is left to the end user. The best approach, therefore, isn’t to grab the bits and try to go it alone, but to seek out a complete container solution that includes Kubernetes as a supported, maintained component.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 920 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
System76's secret sauce for success
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 17 sec ago
20 hours 25 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago