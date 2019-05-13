Server: Docker Enterprise 3.0, Proxy Servers and Server Market Trends 2019
Docker Enterprise 3.0 Now Available For Beta Trial
Docker recently launched Docker Enterprise 3.0, which is claimed to be the first and only end-to-end container platform to help developers build and share any type of application – from legacy to cloud native – and securely run them anywhere, from hybrid cloud to the edge.
Docker Enterprise 3.0, now open for public beta, delivers new desktop capabilities, advanced development productivity tools, a simplified and secure Kubernetes stack, and a managed service option to make Docker Enterprise 3.0 the platform for digital transformation.
10 Free Proxy Servers for Anonymous Web Browsing
Proxy Servers act as an intermediate level between you and the internet. They are used to provide different types of security, functions, and privacy. One can choose a proxy server depending on the need of the individual or the company’s policy.
As the name suggests Proxy means substitute. When you visit any website, your IP address gets recorded. To avoid or hide the IP address, one can choose to show a substitute IP address by using a proxy server.
Server Market Trends 2019
The server market in 2019 is in a state of transition as new workloads and use-cases push vendors and their technology into different directions. It's a transition that is also leading the global server market to new growth, as both enterprises and cloud vendors continue to acquire new hardware.
Clearly, the SSD is the dominant medium. The SSD vs. HDD debate has largely been settled; the falling price of SSD means it will certainly replace the HDD, though not overnight. Companies shopping for an SSD array have plenty of great choices.
While x86 and Intel have long dominated the server market, that dominance is no longer a foregone conclusion, as different requirements and buying patterns are shifting the landscape. Intel's x86 dominance is facing increasing challenges from AMD, while x86 overall is facing new pressure from ARM technology in the data center market.
