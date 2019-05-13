Language Selection

Server: Docker Enterprise 3.0, Proxy Servers and Server Market Trends 2019

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 15th of May 2019 06:19:00 PM Filed under
Server
  • Docker Enterprise 3.0 Now Available For Beta Trial

    Docker recently launched Docker Enterprise 3.0, which is claimed to be the first and only end-to-end container platform to help developers build and share any type of application – from legacy to cloud native – and securely run them anywhere, from hybrid cloud to the edge.

    Docker Enterprise 3.0, now open for public beta, delivers new desktop capabilities, advanced development productivity tools, a simplified and secure Kubernetes stack, and a managed service option to make Docker Enterprise 3.0 the platform for digital transformation.

  • 10 Free Proxy Servers for Anonymous Web Browsing

    Proxy Servers act as an intermediate level between you and the internet. They are used to provide different types of security, functions, and privacy. One can choose a proxy server depending on the need of the individual or the company’s policy.

    As the name suggests Proxy means substitute. When you visit any website, your IP address gets recorded. To avoid or hide the IP address, one can choose to show a substitute IP address by using a proxy server.

  • Server Market Trends 2019

    The server market in 2019 is in a state of transition as new workloads and use-cases push vendors and their technology into different directions. It's a transition that is also leading the global server market to new growth, as both enterprises and cloud vendors continue to acquire new hardware.

    Clearly, the SSD is the dominant medium. The SSD vs. HDD debate has largely been settled; the falling price of SSD means it will certainly replace the HDD, though not overnight. Companies shopping for an SSD array have plenty of great choices.

    While x86 and Intel have long dominated the server market, that dominance is no longer a foregone conclusion, as different requirements and buying patterns are shifting the landscape. Intel's x86 dominance is facing increasing challenges from AMD, while x86 overall is facing new pressure from ARM technology in the data center market.

System76's secret sauce for success

In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds. Read more

Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami

  • 5 of the Best LaTex Editors for Linux
    Word processors are great, but they’re also pretty simple. They’re fine for writing letters or essays, but they’re not for complex documents – they’re just not designed for it. LaTeX, a document preparation system used by scientists and mathematicians, aims to get around the problem. Rather than relying on software to format your document, LaTeX markup is used, giving you the opportunity to introduce elements like complicated mathematical equations. You could do this in a plain, old text editor like Vim or, if you’d prefer to see your LaTeX formatting appear as you write, a LaTeX editor.
  • Cockpit 194
    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 194.
  • Say Hello To Red Hat OpenShift 4
    Red Hat OpenShift 4 simplifies hybrid and multicloud deployments to accelerate how IT organizations deploy new applications.
  • VMware Acquires Bitnami, Growing Ability to Deliver Apps to the Multi-Cloud
    Widely used and deployed technology vendor used for making applications easy to install, is now coming into the VMware fold. Packaging apps in a way that makes it easy to install and manage is one of the hallmarks of Bitnami. In recent years, the company has increasingly focussed on container, Kubernetes and multi-cloud technologies which has made it increasingly useful for enterprise organizations. On May 15, VMware announced that it is acquiring Bitnami, furthering VMware's own cloud native ambitions. Financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. Bitnami is a privately-held organization that was raised $1.1 million from YCombinator and has largely been bootstrapped.

