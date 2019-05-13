Language Selection

Software: Stacer, xsos and 8 Best Free Electronic Design Automation Tools

Wednesday 15th of May 2019
Software
  • Spring Clean with Stacer, a System Optimizer tool for Linux

    An all-new version of Stacer, a system cleaner and optimizer tool for Ubuntu and other Linux desktops, is available for download.

    This is the first update to the app in over a year, and brings a handful of new features to the utility.

    As mentioned, Stacer isn’t new. We’ve written about the handy tool many, many times before, praising the ease with which it lets you clear caches, cruft and other clutter which accumulates over time.

    Read on for to be (re)introduced to Stacer, learn about the latest features, and hear a couple of reasons why you might want to use this tool on your own system!

  • xsos – A Tool To Read SOSReport In Linux

    We all are already know about sosreport. It’s used to collect system information that can be used for diagnostic.

    Redhat support advise us to provide a sosreport when we raise a case with them to analyze the current system status.

    It’s collecting all kind of reports that can help user to identify the root causes of issue.

    We can easily extract and read the sosreport but it’s very difficult to read. Since it has created a separate file for everything.

  • 8 Best Free Electronic Design Automation Tools

    Electronic Design Automation (EDA) is a type of software that enables individuals to design electronic systems. These systems can be printed circuit boards (which mechanically support and electrically connect electronic components using conductive pathways) and integrated circuits (an electronic circuit manufactured by lithography, or the patterned diffusion of trace elements into the surface of a thin substrate of semiconductor material). The EDA tools enable chip designers to design and analyze entire semiconductor chips.

    The electronic design market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, with the market becoming increasingly more global. With the rise of semiconductor industries in many emerging countries, such as China, good quality EDA software is in strong demand. EDA is a complicated business, involving a diverse set of software algorithms and applications that are required for the design of intricate next generation semiconductor and electronics products. EDA tools assist designers capture and verify the functional and physical characteristics of their designs before they actually manufacture them. They also allow designers to design complex products, which reduces the time to bring the electronic system to market, and keep costs within budget.

    There’s a good range of EDA tools out that are released under an open source license which let developers customize, and create their latest designs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we’ve compiled a list of 8 high quality free Linux EDA applications. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to design electronic systems.

System76's secret sauce for success

In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds. Read more

Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami

  • 5 of the Best LaTex Editors for Linux
    Word processors are great, but they’re also pretty simple. They’re fine for writing letters or essays, but they’re not for complex documents – they’re just not designed for it. LaTeX, a document preparation system used by scientists and mathematicians, aims to get around the problem. Rather than relying on software to format your document, LaTeX markup is used, giving you the opportunity to introduce elements like complicated mathematical equations. You could do this in a plain, old text editor like Vim or, if you’d prefer to see your LaTeX formatting appear as you write, a LaTeX editor.
  • Cockpit 194
    Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 194.
  • Say Hello To Red Hat OpenShift 4
    Red Hat OpenShift 4 simplifies hybrid and multicloud deployments to accelerate how IT organizations deploy new applications.
  • VMware Acquires Bitnami, Growing Ability to Deliver Apps to the Multi-Cloud
    Widely used and deployed technology vendor used for making applications easy to install, is now coming into the VMware fold. Packaging apps in a way that makes it easy to install and manage is one of the hallmarks of Bitnami. In recent years, the company has increasingly focussed on container, Kubernetes and multi-cloud technologies which has made it increasingly useful for enterprise organizations. On May 15, VMware announced that it is acquiring Bitnami, furthering VMware's own cloud native ambitions. Financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. Bitnami is a privately-held organization that was raised $1.1 million from YCombinator and has largely been bootstrapped.

