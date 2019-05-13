Software: Stacer, xsos and 8 Best Free Electronic Design Automation Tools
Spring Clean with Stacer, a System Optimizer tool for Linux
An all-new version of Stacer, a system cleaner and optimizer tool for Ubuntu and other Linux desktops, is available for download.
This is the first update to the app in over a year, and brings a handful of new features to the utility.
As mentioned, Stacer isn’t new. We’ve written about the handy tool many, many times before, praising the ease with which it lets you clear caches, cruft and other clutter which accumulates over time.
Read on for to be (re)introduced to Stacer, learn about the latest features, and hear a couple of reasons why you might want to use this tool on your own system!
xsos – A Tool To Read SOSReport In Linux
We all are already know about sosreport. It’s used to collect system information that can be used for diagnostic.
Redhat support advise us to provide a sosreport when we raise a case with them to analyze the current system status.
It’s collecting all kind of reports that can help user to identify the root causes of issue.
We can easily extract and read the sosreport but it’s very difficult to read. Since it has created a separate file for everything.
8 Best Free Electronic Design Automation Tools
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) is a type of software that enables individuals to design electronic systems. These systems can be printed circuit boards (which mechanically support and electrically connect electronic components using conductive pathways) and integrated circuits (an electronic circuit manufactured by lithography, or the patterned diffusion of trace elements into the surface of a thin substrate of semiconductor material). The EDA tools enable chip designers to design and analyze entire semiconductor chips.
The electronic design market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, with the market becoming increasingly more global. With the rise of semiconductor industries in many emerging countries, such as China, good quality EDA software is in strong demand. EDA is a complicated business, involving a diverse set of software algorithms and applications that are required for the design of intricate next generation semiconductor and electronics products. EDA tools assist designers capture and verify the functional and physical characteristics of their designs before they actually manufacture them. They also allow designers to design complex products, which reduces the time to bring the electronic system to market, and keep costs within budget.
There’s a good range of EDA tools out that are released under an open source license which let developers customize, and create their latest designs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we’ve compiled a list of 8 high quality free Linux EDA applications. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to design electronic systems.
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
