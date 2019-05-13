Security Leftovers
TLS 1.0 and 1.1 Removal Update
As you may have read last year in the original announcement posts, Safari, Firefox, Edge and Chrome are removing support for TLS 1.0 and 1.1 in March of 2020. If you manage websites, this means there’s less than a year to enable TLS 1.2 (and, ideally, 1.3) on your servers, otherwise all major browsers will display error pages, rather than the content your users were expecting to find.
International Conference on Cyber Crime & Legal Compliance
Security Think Tank: Understanding tech is key to effective data segregation
Nitrokey and Nextcloud collaborate on securing private clouds
Nitrokey develops fully open and auditable security USB keys for two-factor authentication, cryptographic key storage and much more. Their devices are developed and produced in Germany, primarily in Berlin. No overseas manufacturing is used to ensure quality and avoid hardware security breaches. The installed firmware can even be exported and verified, preventing attackers from inserting backdoors into products during shipping. Nitrokey has many other unique features, like hidden encrypted storage for plausible deniability at border checks. Learn about their offering on their website.
Today in Techrights
System76's secret sauce for success
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami
