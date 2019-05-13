LEARN BY DOING: Learning by doing is a practical way to understand all that you have read. It gives you the ability to learn new things in a more practical way. Being able to tinker with or reverse engineer computer programs can make you a better computer programmer. I briefly mentioned above that I spent a lot of time in the Open Source community. A lot of the projects I have done in my career are based on works from the Open Source community. This is one, if not the best, place to learn how to code!

APPLY KNOWLEDGE LEARNED: The Open Source community is inarguably the ideal place for a person to become a better programmer. It provides the tools and support that are needed to be a computer programmer. It also provides software that learners can tinker with, which gives you an opportunity to apply your knowledge. So, a learner can identify a SDK (a fancy word for a tool box), and start practicing how to program.