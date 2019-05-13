today's leftovers and howtos
-
Peak Red Hat | LINUX Unplugged 301
We scale the Red Hat Summit and come back with a few stories to share.
Plus some big community news, finding threats on the command line, and our reaction to Microsoft shipping the Linux kernel in Windows.
-
Intel UHD Graphics 630 With Gallium3D Yields Roughly Radeon HD 5750 Linux Performance
For those wondering how Intel's new Gallium3D-based OpenGL driver is performing relative to various NVIDIA and AMD discrete graphics cards, here are some quick tests of older/lower-end parts.
Off Mesa Git with Linux 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, I ran some benchmarks with the Core i9 9900K when using its UHD Graphics 630. The ANV Vulkan driver and new "Iris" Gallium3D drivers were at play. Radeon cards were tested off the same Mesa 19.2-devel snapshot while NVIDIA cards were on their 430 Linux driver.
-
How to compile and install Linux Kernel 5.1.2 from source code
-
How To Set Up A VPN With Linux: A Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide
-
How to fix the “token” parameter not in video info for unknown reason error
-
Easy ways to Give Back to the Linux Community
-
Three Ways to Become a Computer Programmer
LEARN BY DOING: Learning by doing is a practical way to understand all that you have read. It gives you the ability to learn new things in a more practical way. Being able to tinker with or reverse engineer computer programs can make you a better computer programmer. I briefly mentioned above that I spent a lot of time in the Open Source community. A lot of the projects I have done in my career are based on works from the Open Source community. This is one, if not the best, place to learn how to code!
APPLY KNOWLEDGE LEARNED: The Open Source community is inarguably the ideal place for a person to become a better programmer. It provides the tools and support that are needed to be a computer programmer. It also provides software that learners can tinker with, which gives you an opportunity to apply your knowledge. So, a learner can identify a SDK (a fancy word for a tool box), and start practicing how to program.
-
Today in Techrights
System76's secret sauce for success
In The Open Organization, Jim Whitehurst says, "show passion for the purpose of your organization and constantly drive interest in it. People are drawn to and generally, want to follow passionate people." Carl Richell, the founder and CEO of Linux hardware maker System76, pours that secret sauce to propel his company in the world of open hardware, Linux, and open source. Carl demonstrates quiet confidence and engages the team at System76 in a way that empowers their creative synergy. During a recent visit to System76's Denver factory, I could immediately tell that the employees love what they do, what they produce, and their interaction with each other and their customers, and Carl sets that example. They are as they describe themselves: a diverse team of creators, makers, and builders; a small company innovating the next big things; and a group of extremely hard-core nerds.
Software: Best LaTex Editors for Linux, Cockpit 194, OpenShift 4 and VMware Acquires Bitnami
today's howtos
