Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of May 2019 12:45:25 PM

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and honoring those obligations, the Atomic Pi recently hit retail channels (albeit sold out currently) as a $35 Intel Atom powered single board computer to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi.

For $35 USD, the Atomic Pi comes in at the same price as a Raspberry Pi Model B.

The Atomic Pi offers an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core, 2GB DDR3L-1600 memory, 16GB eMMC, SD slot, USB 3.0/2.0 ports, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet, It's quite a board for the price and to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi.

