Wizard of Legend is a really great game, especially when you play it in local co-op I've had an absolutely blast. Now it's even better once you've finished the main wizard trials.

The game has been out for a whole year now, so this update is part of the one year anniversary celebration for it. It's done well too, as it was announced back in July last year that it had surpassed 500K copies sold.

The "Boss Rush Update" went live yesterday and as the name might suggest, a new Boss Rush mode has been added for those who've completed the main Chaos Trials. Additionally, you can also now access the Hard mode if you're up for the challenge. Both of these modes are available from an NPC in the little plaza area.