Games: Metroidvania “Mable and the Wood”, Benchmarks and More
Metroidvania “Mable and the Wood” Launches this Summer; Windows, Linux, Mac, Switch, and Xbox One
Originally said to be for Windows PC, Linux and Mac, the game is also now confirmed for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
Over 100 Linux Gaming/Graphics Tests Looking At The Radeon RX 570 vs. GTX 1650
Complementing the recent comparison of Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance benchmarks, in this article are 102 Linux graphics tests (mostly games) looking more closely at the performance of the sub-$150 GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 570 graphics cards.
Retro-inspired 2D action RPG 'CrossCode' adds in arena battles, pets you can give rubs and more
CrossCode is a fantastic game, a retro-inspired 2D action RPG from Radical Fish Games and it's continuing to expand after release with a big update now out.
One of the biggest additions in this update, is a new arena battle system found in Rhombus Square. So if you especially enjoy the combat in CrossCode, there's now a whole lot more possible.
Raise an undead army of chickens in Undead Horde from 10tons, now out and my thoughts
Do you like being on the evil side? Good news for you then, as a necromancer you will be raising an undead army in Undead Horde, which is now out with Linux support.
Magical action game 'Wizard of Legend' adds more end-game content with a Boss Rush mode and more
Wizard of Legend is a really great game, especially when you play it in local co-op I've had an absolutely blast. Now it's even better once you've finished the main wizard trials.
The game has been out for a whole year now, so this update is part of the one year anniversary celebration for it. It's done well too, as it was announced back in July last year that it had surpassed 500K copies sold.
The "Boss Rush Update" went live yesterday and as the name might suggest, a new Boss Rush mode has been added for those who've completed the main Chaos Trials. Additionally, you can also now access the Hard mode if you're up for the challenge. Both of these modes are available from an NPC in the little plaza area.
A new and quite interesting Steam Client Beta is out, nice Linux fixes and Vulkan shader downloading
Valve put out a brand new Steam Client Beta yesterday and it sounds like a pretty good one, with Linux issues getting some more attention.
Firstly though, they've re-named In-Home Streaming to Steam Remote Play, since the Steam client can now stream games to any other client both inside and outside your home. Additionally, your paired Steam Link devices will now show up in the Remote Play settings and you can remove all paired Steam Link devices.
The next interesting bit is for Vulkan, as Valve have re-worked their shader system so it's capable of downloading and pre-compiling the whole collection of Vulkan pipelines for games. So we will now see shader data downloads in Steam and pre-compiling will be enabled in a "future Beta build". This is exciting, hopefully when this is fully enabled, it will make Vulkan games super smooth for both native and Steam Play.
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
After a successful Kickstarter campaign and honoring those obligations, the Atomic Pi recently hit retail channels (albeit sold out currently) as a $35 Intel Atom powered single board computer to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi. For $35 USD, the Atomic Pi comes in at the same price as a Raspberry Pi Model B. The Atomic Pi offers an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core, 2GB DDR3L-1600 memory, 16GB eMMC, SD slot, USB 3.0/2.0 ports, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet, It's quite a board for the price and to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi. Also: The Atomic Pi, a US$35 alternative to the Raspberry Pi, is available to order worldwide again
IPFire Linux-Based Hardened Firewall Gets New Intrusion Prevention System
The most exciting thing about the IPFire 2.23 Core Update 131 release is that is ships with a new Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) that deeply inspects packets and prevents threats, thus making your networks more secure. IPFire previously used Snort as default Intrusion Detection System (IDS), but now it's been replaced with Suricata. "This new system has many advantages over the old one in terms of performance, security and it simply put - more modern. We would like to thank the team at Suricata on which it is based for their hard work and for creating such an important tool that is now working inside of IPFire," explains developer Michael Tremer in the release announcement. Also: IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 131 released
Security Leftovers
