Games: Metroidvania “Mable and the Wood”, Benchmarks and More
-
Originally said to be for Windows PC, Linux and Mac, the game is also now confirmed for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
-
Complementing the recent comparison of Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance benchmarks, in this article are 102 Linux graphics tests (mostly games) looking more closely at the performance of the sub-$150 GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 570 graphics cards.
-
CrossCode is a fantastic game, a retro-inspired 2D action RPG from Radical Fish Games and it's continuing to expand after release with a big update now out.
One of the biggest additions in this update, is a new arena battle system found in Rhombus Square. So if you especially enjoy the combat in CrossCode, there's now a whole lot more possible.
-
Do you like being on the evil side? Good news for you then, as a necromancer you will be raising an undead army in Undead Horde, which is now out with Linux support.
-
Wizard of Legend is a really great game, especially when you play it in local co-op I've had an absolutely blast. Now it's even better once you've finished the main wizard trials.
The game has been out for a whole year now, so this update is part of the one year anniversary celebration for it. It's done well too, as it was announced back in July last year that it had surpassed 500K copies sold.
The "Boss Rush Update" went live yesterday and as the name might suggest, a new Boss Rush mode has been added for those who've completed the main Chaos Trials. Additionally, you can also now access the Hard mode if you're up for the challenge. Both of these modes are available from an NPC in the little plaza area.
-
Valve put out a brand new Steam Client Beta yesterday and it sounds like a pretty good one, with Linux issues getting some more attention.
Firstly though, they've re-named In-Home Streaming to Steam Remote Play, since the Steam client can now stream games to any other client both inside and outside your home. Additionally, your paired Steam Link devices will now show up in the Remote Play settings and you can remove all paired Steam Link devices.
The next interesting bit is for Vulkan, as Valve have re-worked their shader system so it's capable of downloading and pre-compiling the whole collection of Vulkan pipelines for games. So we will now see shader data downloads in Steam and pre-compiling will be enabled in a "future Beta build". This is exciting, hopefully when this is fully enabled, it will make Vulkan games super smooth for both native and Steam Play.
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
After a successful Kickstarter campaign and honoring those obligations, the Atomic Pi recently hit retail channels (albeit sold out currently) as a $35 Intel Atom powered single board computer to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi.
For $35 USD, the Atomic Pi comes in at the same price as a Raspberry Pi Model B.
The Atomic Pi offers an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core, 2GB DDR3L-1600 memory, 16GB eMMC, SD slot, USB 3.0/2.0 ports, 802.11ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.0, and Gigabit Ethernet, It's quite a board for the price and to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi.
Also: The Atomic Pi, a US$35 alternative to the Raspberry Pi, is available to order worldwide again
IPFire Linux-Based Hardened Firewall Gets New Intrusion Prevention System
The most exciting thing about the IPFire 2.23 Core Update 131 release is that is ships with a new Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) that deeply inspects packets and prevents threats, thus making your networks more secure. IPFire previously used Snort as default Intrusion Detection System (IDS), but now it's been replaced with Suricata.
"This new system has many advantages over the old one in terms of performance, security and it simply put - more modern. We would like to thank the team at Suricata on which it is based for their hard work and for creating such an important tool that is now working inside of IPFire," explains developer Michael Tremer in the release announcement.
Also: IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 131 released
Security Leftovers
-
WIRED: What is the vulnerable world hypothesis?
Nick Bostrom: It's the idea that we could picture the history of human creativity as the process of extracting balls from a giant urn. These balls represent different ideas, technologies, and methods that we have discovered throughout history. By now we have extracted a great many of these and for the most part they have been beneficial. They are white balls. Some have been mixed blessings, gray balls of various shades. But what we haven't seen is a black ball, some technology that by default devastates the civilization that discovers it. The vulnerable world hypothesis is that there is some black ball in the urn, that there is some level of technology at which civilization gets decimated by default.
-
The US has placed Chinese telecommunications equipment vendor Huawei Technologies and some 70 of its affiliates on a list that means it will have to obtain government approval in order to buy American-made components.
-
He signed an executive order which effectively bars US companies from using foreign telecoms believed to pose national security risks.
-
Despite emphatic denials from the Chinese tech giant, there are still significant suspicions around the world about how close Huawei is to the Chinese government and whether, if expected to, it would plant back doors in its equipment to allow remote access.
-
Now, researchers have devised a low-cost hack that raises questions about the security of ILS, which is used at virtually every civilian airport throughout the industrialized world. Using a $600 software defined radio, the researchers can spoof airport signals in a way that causes a pilot’s navigation instruments to falsely indicate a plane is off course. Normal training will call for the pilot to adjust the plane’s descent rate or alignment accordingly and create a potential accident as a result.
-
For one, NoScript's user interface has become much better: Now, if a page isn't working right, you simply click the NoScript icon and whitelist any domains you trust, or temporarily whitelist any domains you trust less. You can set it to automatically whitelist domains you directly visit (thereby only blocking third-party scripts).
A more pressing change is that I'm now much less comfortable letting arbitrary third parties run code on my computer. I used to believe that my browser was fundamentally capable of keeping me safe from the scripts that it ran. Sure, tracking cookies and other tricks allowed web sites to correlate data about me, but I thought that my browser could, at least in principle, prevent scripts from reading arbitrary data on my computer. With the advent of CPU-architecture-based side channel attacks (Meltdown and Spectre are the most publicized, but it seems like new ones come out every month or so), this belief now seems quite naïve.
-
“The simple reality is there are so many 0-day exploits for iOS,” Stefan Esser, a security researcher that specializes in iOS, wrote on Twitter. “And the only reason why just a few attacks have been caught in the wild is that iOS phones by design hinder defenders to inspect the phones.”
-
To exploit the bug, an attacker would have to within Bluetooth range (about 30 feet) and act swiftly as you press the button on the key to activate it. The attackers can then use the misconfigured protocol to connect their own device to the key before your own device connects. With that — and assuming that they already have your username and password — they could sign into your account.
Google also notes that before you can use your key, it has to be paired to your device. An attacker could also potentially exploit this bug by using their own device and masquerading it as your security key to connect to your device when you press the button on the key. By doing this, the attackers can then change their device to look like a keyboard or mouse and remote control your laptop, for example.
-
Make that most people. In a post on its security blog, Google divulged Wednesday that it has discovered a “misconfiguration” with the Bluetooth Low Energy version of its Titan Security Key that could allow a nearby attacker to “communicate with your security key, or communicate with the device to which your key is paired.”
-
Modern applications and infrastructure no doubt require modern security practices, but the fundamentals still apply.
“The majority of data breaches are easily preventable with basic cybersecurity hygiene,” says Tim Buntel, VP of application security at Threat Stack.
That should be received as good news: Fundamental issues such as access and privilege remain fundamental, even as containers, microservices, orchestration, and other evolutionary developments continue to shake up IT. In fact, one of the biggest out-of-the-gate risks that can occur as organizations adopt new technologies is that they develop amnesia around best practices like enforcing the principle of least privilege.
Consider the rise of Kubernetes in the enterprise: Like any tool or technology, it comes with security considerations. That’s not because Kubernetes is inherently risky or insecure – far from it. Rather, many of the risks occur because teams get caught up in the power and popularity of Kubernetes without properly considering what it will take to effectively run it in production, says Matt Wilson, chief information security advisor at BTB Security.
