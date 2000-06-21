Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of May 2019 04:59:16 PM

I'm announcing the release of the 3.18.140 kernel.

All users of the 3.18 kernel series must upgrade.

Note, this is the LAST 3.18.y release that I will be doing on

kernel.org. I know it has been marked as End-of-Life for quite some

time, but I have kept it alive due to a few million phones out there in

the wild that depend on it, and can not move to a new kernel base due to

them being stuck with a SoC vendor that does not work upstream.

But, this does not mean the tree is dead, oh no, if only it were that

easy...

I, and a few other people, will be keeping it "alive" over in AOSP here:

https://android.googlesource.com/kernel/common/+/refs/hea...

and you can submit patches to it using gerrit {shudder} in aosp. Here's

a link to the tree in gerrit, if that helps people find the location:

https://android-review.googlesource.com/q/project:kernel%...

There will not be any new "releases", but any user of that kernel should

sync and update their trees every month or so, just to be safe.