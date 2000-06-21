Android Leftovers

KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Enters Beta with Many Enhancements

KDE Plasma 5.16 is a major release that introduces numerous new features and improvements, across many of the built-in apps but also under the hood to make your KDE Plasma experience better, more stable, and more enjoyable. One of the highlights of KDE Plasma 5.16 is the completely revamped notifications system. It supports a Do Not Disturb mode, richer notifications for file transfers, a more intelligent history with grouping, the ability to display notifications in full-screen applications, and lots of configuration options for users in a revamped and more usable System Settings page.

Linux 3.18.140

I'm announcing the release of the 3.18.140 kernel. All users of the 3.18 kernel series must upgrade. Note, this is the LAST 3.18.y release that I will be doing on kernel.org. I know it has been marked as End-of-Life for quite some time, but I have kept it alive due to a few million phones out there in the wild that depend on it, and can not move to a new kernel base due to them being stuck with a SoC vendor that does not work upstream. But, this does not mean the tree is dead, oh no, if only it were that easy... I, and a few other people, will be keeping it "alive" over in AOSP here: https://android.googlesource.com/kernel/common/+/refs/hea... and you can submit patches to it using gerrit {shudder} in aosp. Here's a link to the tree in gerrit, if that helps people find the location: https://android-review.googlesource.com/q/project:kernel%... There will not be any new "releases", but any user of that kernel should sync and update their trees every month or so, just to be safe.