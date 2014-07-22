Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security: Updates, RDS, FBI, Microsoft, Google and Ransom

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of May 2019 05:28:01 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for Thursday
  • Severe Linux kernel flaw found in RDS
  • FBI Tells The Governor Of Florida About Election Hacking, But Says He Can't Tell Anyone Else

    I thought this was America, but whatever. Secrecy in all things government, despite the (often misheld) presumption that our public servants will be open and honest about issues that affect us.

    It's no secret voting systems and databases are not secure. These are problems that date back 15 years, but have shown little improvement since. Election interference is just another tool in the nation-state hacking kit, and the US is far from immune from these attacks.

    Federal agencies investigating election interference are at least speaking to officials in states affected by these efforts. But those officials are apparently not allowed to pass on this information to those affected the most: voters.

  • Microsoft’s First Windows XP Patch in Years Is a Very Bad Sign

    THIS WEEK, MICROSOFT issued patches for 79 flaws across its platforms and products. One of them merits particular attention: a bug so bad that Microsoft released a fix for it on Windows XP, an operating system it officially abandoned five years ago.

  • Google Says Titan Security Keys Could Be Hacked; Offers Free Replacement

    Today Google has announced a security flaw in its Bluetooth Titan Security Key that is used for 2-factor authentication. The security flaw could allow hackers in close proximity to bypass the security mechanism and connect their own devices.

  • Firms That Promised High-Tech Ransomware Solutions Almost Always Just Pay the Hackers

    FROM 2015 TO 2018, a strain of ransomware known as SamSam paralyzed computer networks across North America and the U.K. It caused more than $30 million in damage to at least 200 entities, including the cities of Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey, the Port of San Diego and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles. It knocked out Atlanta’s online water service requests and billing systems, prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to call in the National Guard, and delayed medical appointments and treatments for patients nationwide whose electronic records couldn’t be retrieved. In return for restoring access to the files, the cyberattackers collected at least $6 million in ransom.

    “You just have 7 days to send us the BitCoin,” read the ransom demand to Newark. “After 7 days we will remove your private keys and it’s impossible to recover your files.”
    At a press conference last November, then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that the U.S. Department of Justice had indicted two Iranian men on fraud charges for allegedly developing the strain and orchestrating the extortion. Many SamSam targets were “public agencies with missions that involve saving lives,” and the attackers impaired their ability to “provide health care to sick and injured people,” Rosenstein said. The hackers “knew that shutting down those computer systems could cause significant harm to innocent victims.”

»

More in Tux Machines

OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise

  • Announcing Ben Cotton as new Community Blog editor-in-chief
    Today, I am excited to announce Ben Cotton will take on the role as Fedora Community Blog (CommBlog) editor-in-chief starting for Fedora 30. Ben is currently the Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. In that time, Ben has served as a CommBlog editor and has done a lot of work behind the scenes to keep the Blog operating smoothly. Please join me in giving a warm welcome to Ben as he enters this new position!
  • Welcome to Matrix on Debian blog
    This is the first blog post on this Matrix on Debian blog. The Debian Matrix team will be regularly posting here updates on the progress of the packaging work we do, and the overall status of Matrix.org software in Debian.
  • L'école franco-danoise
     

    When choosing technology for education, we only use free (libre) programs, in accord with the school's fundamental values of freedom and justice. From an IT literacy perspective we consider it essential that the children learn to identify which technological choices will make them dependent and which ones will give them autonomy. This includes explaining the privacy-related consequences of using the typical online services.  

    The policy has always been very easy to apply, as free/libre solutions exist for every relevant problem we have encountered.  

    Perhaps surprisingly, we have observed that children are very receptive to traditional text-based programming and don't express any need for simplistic point-and-click interfaces. The more interested pupils participate in managing the school's servers and infrastructure, learning valuable skills in that process. In practice this establishes an intense exchange and mentorship culture that characterizes environments where information can be shared freely.  

    We regularly sponsor free (as in freedom) projects that we make use of and consider it the morally right thing to do for an institution.  

    Computer games, including games on phones and tablets, are not allowed at school during the opening hours, because we have observed that they cause attention deficits and addiction. Generally speaking, screen-oriented activities may only occur if they have a well-defined pedagogical purpose.

    •  

today's howtos

Software: OpenShift Operator Certification, Bitnami, LibreOffice, Download Managers, Machine Learning in Healthcare and Kiwi TCMS

  • Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification
    Last week at Red Hat Summit we announced Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. We’re excited to be able to offer an ecosystem of certified Operators for enterprise applications embedded in Red Hat OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operators offer consistent packaging, deployment and lifecycle management of applications across all OpenShift 4 footprints. At the time of the announcement, we had already certified 22 Operators. Here’s how you can add yours.
  • VMware To Acquire Bitnami
  • Month of LibreOffice, May 2019 – half way through!
    It’s the Month of LibreOffice, and we’re awarding sticker packs – and the chance to win cool mugs – to all contributors in the project! On this page we’re maintaining a list of names/usernames for people who’re helping out, and everyone there can claim a sticker pack at the end! We’ll also choose 10 people at random to get one of the mugs. So, how many packs have been awarded so far?
  • Some Download Manager Software For Linux Distributions!
    Do we need a Download Manager? The answer can be yes or no. Actually, in every browser we use has a Download Manager menu. But, sometimes some default download manager from a browser is not good enough to run the download process.
  • Top 10 Potential Applications of Machine Learning in Healthcare
    With the rapid growth of the population, it seems challenging to record and analyze the massive amount of information about patients. Machine learning provides us such a way to find out and process this data automatically which makes the healthcare system more dynamic and robust. Machine learning in healthcare brings two types of domains: computer science and medical science in a single thread. Machine learning technique brings an advancement of medical science and also analyze complex medical data for further analysis. Several researchers are working in this domain to bring new dimension and features. Recently, Google has invented a machine learning algorithm to detect cancerous tumors on mammograms. Additionally, Stanford presents a deep learning algorithm to determine skin cancer. Every year, several conferences, e.g., Machine Learning for Healthcare, are being held to pursue new automated technology in medical science to provide better service.
  • Kiwi TCMS 6.9
    We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 6.9! This is a small improvement and bug-fix update which introduces our first telemetry report: testing breakdown.

Audio: Latest BSD Now, TLLTS and FLOSS Weekly

  • BSD On The Road | BSD Now 298
    36 year old UFS bug fixed, a BSD for the road, automatic upgrades with OpenBSD, DTrace ext2fs support in FreeBSD, Dedicated SSH tunnel user, upgrading VMM VMs to OpenBSD 6.5, and more.
  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 809
  • FLOSS Weekly 530: RavenDB
    RavenDB is a database that solves the biggest problems enterprises and small businesses encounter before they even encounter them. RavenDB allows you to set up and secure a distributed database cluster in minutes with a low overhead database that does the work for you.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6