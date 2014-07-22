OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise Announcing Ben Cotton as new Community Blog editor-in-chief Today, I am excited to announce Ben Cotton will take on the role as Fedora Community Blog (CommBlog) editor-in-chief starting for Fedora 30. Ben is currently the Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. In that time, Ben has served as a CommBlog editor and has done a lot of work behind the scenes to keep the Blog operating smoothly. Please join me in giving a warm welcome to Ben as he enters this new position!

Welcome to Matrix on Debian blog This is the first blog post on this Matrix on Debian blog. The Debian Matrix team will be regularly posting here updates on the progress of the packaging work we do, and the overall status of Matrix.org software in Debian.

L'école franco-danoise When choosing technology for education, we only use free (libre) programs, in accord with the school's fundamental values of freedom and justice. From an IT literacy perspective we consider it essential that the children learn to identify which technological choices will make them dependent and which ones will give them autonomy. This includes explaining the privacy-related consequences of using the typical online services. The policy has always been very easy to apply, as free/libre solutions exist for every relevant problem we have encountered. Perhaps surprisingly, we have observed that children are very receptive to traditional text-based programming and don't express any need for simplistic point-and-click interfaces. The more interested pupils participate in managing the school's servers and infrastructure, learning valuable skills in that process. In practice this establishes an intense exchange and mentorship culture that characterizes environments where information can be shared freely. We regularly sponsor free (as in freedom) projects that we make use of and consider it the morally right thing to do for an institution. Computer games, including games on phones and tablets, are not allowed at school during the opening hours, because we have observed that they cause attention deficits and addiction. Generally speaking, screen-oriented activities may only occur if they have a well-defined pedagogical purpose.