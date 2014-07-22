Programming: GCC, Git and More
-
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Compiler Tuning/Optimization Benchmarks With GCC 9, PGO
For those interested in compiler optimization/tuning with AMD Ryzen Threadripper hardware, here are some follow-up benchmarks to Tuesday's GCC 9 vs. Clang 8 C/C++ Compiler Performance On AMD Threadripper, Intel Core i9.
The tests today are of GCC 9 at different tuning/optimization levels for reference purposes. Additionally there is a run when using Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) for looking at the performance impact on GCC 9.
-
Inbox Zero
Glyph has already written at length about how a full Inbox is a sign of misprioritized tasks. Saying "no" is one example (in other words, prioritizing away). But when saying "yes", it is a good idea to know when it can be done, when should you give up, and potentially apologize, and when should you give a heads-up that it is being delayed.
[...]
I read e-mail "when I get around to it". Usually several times a day. I do have notifications enabled on my phone, so I can easily see if the e-mail is urgent.
-
Signing Git Commits
Often when people talk about GPG, they focus on encryption—GPG's ability to protect a file or message so that only someone who has the appropriate private key can read it. Yet, one of the most important functions GPG offers is signing. Where encryption protects a file or message so that only the intended recipient can decrypt and read it, GPG signing proves that the message was sent by the sender (whomever has control over the private key used to sign) and has not been altered in any way from what the sender wrote.
Without GPG signing, you could receive encrypted email that only you could open, but you wouldn't be able to prove that it was from the sender. But, GPG signing has applications far beyond email. If you use a modern Linux distribution, it uses GPG signatures on all of its packages, so you can be sure that any software you install from the distribution hasn't been altered to add malicious code after it was packaged. Some distributions even GPG-sign their ISO install files as a stronger form of MD5sum or SHA256sum to verify not only that the large ISO downloaded correctly (MD5 or SHA256 can do that), but also that the particular ISO you are downloading from some random mirror is the same ISO that the distribution created. A mirror could change the file and generate new MD5sums, and you may not notice, but it couldn't generate valid GPG signatures, as that would require access to the distribution's signing key.
-
Control Anything with Alexa Using Node.JS
-
Random number with a normal distribution between 1 and X
-
Modular Perl in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
-
How to Check if String contains Substring in Java
-
Python for NLP: Working with the Gensim Library (Part 2)
-
Inheritance versus composition
The idea of "inheritance" is something that most students learn about early on when they are studying object-oriented programming (OOP). But one of the seminal books about OOP recommends favoring "composition" over inheritance. Ariel Ortiz came to PyCon in Cleveland, Ohio to describe the composition pattern and to explain the tradeoffs between using it and inheritance.
Ortiz is a full-time faculty member at Tecnológico de Monterrey, which is a private university in Mexico. He noted that the title of his talk, "The Perils of Inheritance", sounded like "clickbait"; he jokingly suggested that perhaps he should have named it: "4 dangers of inheritance; you won't believe number 3!". That elicited a good laugh, but he said that clickbait was not his intent.
He has been teaching computer science for more than 30 years, using many languages, including Python. He likes Python and uses it for several courses, including data structures, web development, and compiler construction. He started with Python 2.0 in 2001 or so.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise
today's howtos
Software: OpenShift Operator Certification, Bitnami, LibreOffice, Download Managers, Machine Learning in Healthcare and Kiwi TCMS
Audio: Latest BSD Now, TLLTS and FLOSS Weekly
Recent comments
4 min 26 sec ago
2 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
1 day 28 min ago