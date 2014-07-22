Language Selection

Programming: GCC, Git and More

Thursday 16th of May 2019 05:31:12 PM
Development
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper Compiler Tuning/Optimization Benchmarks With GCC 9, PGO

    For those interested in compiler optimization/tuning with AMD Ryzen Threadripper hardware, here are some follow-up benchmarks to Tuesday's GCC 9 vs. Clang 8 C/C++ Compiler Performance On AMD Threadripper, Intel Core i9. 

    The tests today are of GCC 9 at different tuning/optimization levels for reference purposes. Additionally there is a run when using Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) for looking at the performance impact on GCC 9.

  • Inbox Zero

    Glyph has already written at length about how a full Inbox is a sign of misprioritized tasks. Saying "no" is one example (in other words, prioritizing away). But when saying "yes", it is a good idea to know when it can be done, when should you give up, and potentially apologize, and when should you give a heads-up that it is being delayed.

    [...]

    I read e-mail "when I get around to it". Usually several times a day. I do have notifications enabled on my phone, so I can easily see if the e-mail is urgent.

  • Signing Git Commits

    Often when people talk about GPG, they focus on encryption—GPG's ability to protect a file or message so that only someone who has the appropriate private key can read it. Yet, one of the most important functions GPG offers is signing. Where encryption protects a file or message so that only the intended recipient can decrypt and read it, GPG signing proves that the message was sent by the sender (whomever has control over the private key used to sign) and has not been altered in any way from what the sender wrote.

    Without GPG signing, you could receive encrypted email that only you could open, but you wouldn't be able to prove that it was from the sender. But, GPG signing has applications far beyond email. If you use a modern Linux distribution, it uses GPG signatures on all of its packages, so you can be sure that any software you install from the distribution hasn't been altered to add malicious code after it was packaged. Some distributions even GPG-sign their ISO install files as a stronger form of MD5sum or SHA256sum to verify not only that the large ISO downloaded correctly (MD5 or SHA256 can do that), but also that the particular ISO you are downloading from some random mirror is the same ISO that the distribution created. A mirror could change the file and generate new MD5sums, and you may not notice, but it couldn't generate valid GPG signatures, as that would require access to the distribution's signing key.

  • Control Anything with Alexa Using Node.JS
  • Random number with a normal distribution between 1 and X
  • Modular Perl in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
  • How to Check if String contains Substring in Java
  • Python for NLP: Working with the Gensim Library (Part 2)
  • Inheritance versus composition

    The idea of "inheritance" is something that most students learn about early on when they are studying object-oriented programming (OOP). But one of the seminal books about OOP recommends favoring "composition" over inheritance. Ariel Ortiz came to PyCon in Cleveland, Ohio to describe the composition pattern and to explain the tradeoffs between using it and inheritance.

    Ortiz is a full-time faculty member at Tecnológico de Monterrey, which is a private university in Mexico. He noted that the title of his talk, "The Perils of Inheritance", sounded like "clickbait"; he jokingly suggested that perhaps he should have named it: "4 dangers of inheritance; you won't believe number 3!". That elicited a good laugh, but he said that clickbait was not his intent.

    He has been teaching computer science for more than 30 years, using many languages, including Python. He likes Python and uses it for several courses, including data structures, web development, and compiler construction. He started with Python 2.0 in 2001 or so.

OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise

  • Announcing Ben Cotton as new Community Blog editor-in-chief
    Today, I am excited to announce Ben Cotton will take on the role as Fedora Community Blog (CommBlog) editor-in-chief starting for Fedora 30. Ben is currently the Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. In that time, Ben has served as a CommBlog editor and has done a lot of work behind the scenes to keep the Blog operating smoothly. Please join me in giving a warm welcome to Ben as he enters this new position!
  • Welcome to Matrix on Debian blog
    This is the first blog post on this Matrix on Debian blog. The Debian Matrix team will be regularly posting here updates on the progress of the packaging work we do, and the overall status of Matrix.org software in Debian.
  • L'école franco-danoise
     

    When choosing technology for education, we only use free (libre) programs, in accord with the school's fundamental values of freedom and justice. From an IT literacy perspective we consider it essential that the children learn to identify which technological choices will make them dependent and which ones will give them autonomy. This includes explaining the privacy-related consequences of using the typical online services.  

    The policy has always been very easy to apply, as free/libre solutions exist for every relevant problem we have encountered.  

    Perhaps surprisingly, we have observed that children are very receptive to traditional text-based programming and don't express any need for simplistic point-and-click interfaces. The more interested pupils participate in managing the school's servers and infrastructure, learning valuable skills in that process. In practice this establishes an intense exchange and mentorship culture that characterizes environments where information can be shared freely.  

    We regularly sponsor free (as in freedom) projects that we make use of and consider it the morally right thing to do for an institution.  

    Computer games, including games on phones and tablets, are not allowed at school during the opening hours, because we have observed that they cause attention deficits and addiction. Generally speaking, screen-oriented activities may only occur if they have a well-defined pedagogical purpose.

today's howtos

Software: OpenShift Operator Certification, Bitnami, LibreOffice, Download Managers, Machine Learning in Healthcare and Kiwi TCMS

  • Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification
    Last week at Red Hat Summit we announced Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. We’re excited to be able to offer an ecosystem of certified Operators for enterprise applications embedded in Red Hat OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operators offer consistent packaging, deployment and lifecycle management of applications across all OpenShift 4 footprints. At the time of the announcement, we had already certified 22 Operators. Here’s how you can add yours.
  • VMware To Acquire Bitnami
  • Month of LibreOffice, May 2019 – half way through!
    It’s the Month of LibreOffice, and we’re awarding sticker packs – and the chance to win cool mugs – to all contributors in the project! On this page we’re maintaining a list of names/usernames for people who’re helping out, and everyone there can claim a sticker pack at the end! We’ll also choose 10 people at random to get one of the mugs. So, how many packs have been awarded so far?
  • Some Download Manager Software For Linux Distributions!
    Do we need a Download Manager? The answer can be yes or no. Actually, in every browser we use has a Download Manager menu. But, sometimes some default download manager from a browser is not good enough to run the download process.
  • Top 10 Potential Applications of Machine Learning in Healthcare
    With the rapid growth of the population, it seems challenging to record and analyze the massive amount of information about patients. Machine learning provides us such a way to find out and process this data automatically which makes the healthcare system more dynamic and robust. Machine learning in healthcare brings two types of domains: computer science and medical science in a single thread. Machine learning technique brings an advancement of medical science and also analyze complex medical data for further analysis. Several researchers are working in this domain to bring new dimension and features. Recently, Google has invented a machine learning algorithm to detect cancerous tumors on mammograms. Additionally, Stanford presents a deep learning algorithm to determine skin cancer. Every year, several conferences, e.g., Machine Learning for Healthcare, are being held to pursue new automated technology in medical science to provide better service.
  • Kiwi TCMS 6.9
    We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 6.9! This is a small improvement and bug-fix update which introduces our first telemetry report: testing breakdown.

Audio: Latest BSD Now, TLLTS and FLOSS Weekly

  • BSD On The Road | BSD Now 298
    36 year old UFS bug fixed, a BSD for the road, automatic upgrades with OpenBSD, DTrace ext2fs support in FreeBSD, Dedicated SSH tunnel user, upgrading VMM VMs to OpenBSD 6.5, and more.
  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 809
  • FLOSS Weekly 530: RavenDB
    RavenDB is a database that solves the biggest problems enterprises and small businesses encounter before they even encounter them. RavenDB allows you to set up and secure a distributed database cluster in minutes with a low overhead database that does the work for you.

