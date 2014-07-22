MuQSS, Linux Talks, LF and Linux GPL Compliance
-
linux-5.1-ck1, MuQSS version 0.192 for linux-5.1
Announcing a new -ck release, 5.1-ck1 with the latest version of the Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler, version 0.192. These are patches designed to improve system responsiveness and interactivity with specific emphasis on the desktop, but configurable for any workload.
-
MuQSS Patches Updated For The Linux 5.1 Kernel
MuQSS continues to be developed and re-based for each kernel cycle and pursuing in the spirit of the former "Brain Fuck Scheduler" (BFS) that also originated by Kolivas. With the Linux 5.1 port, it's now running against the latest stable kernel but doesn't appear to have any new functionality changes compared to prior versions.
-
Librem 5 Developer Kit's Mainline Kernel Support Hits 12th Patch Revision
While it's just the DeviceTree additions needed to the kernel for enabling the Librem 5 Developer Kit to boot with the mainline kernel, the DT files are up to their twelfth patch revision.
With the Librem 5 Developer Kit leveraging the existing Linux kernel's i.MX8 support, the Dev Kit support addition is introducing the DT files around the board. With this, the board has enough to boot to the command prompt. Though surprisingly for being just the DT, it's taken 12 patch revisions to get where it's at today. This latest revision is just trivial changes, so hopefully it's a sign that the DT support could be ready soon for the mainline kernel. But with the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window passing, likely it won't land until Linux 5.3.
- Issues around discard
- Taking ZUFS upstream
- Improving fget() performance
- The end of the DAX experiment
- Write-protect for userfaultfd()
- The search for available page flags
- Minimizing the use of tail pages
- Presenting heterogeneous memory to user space
- NUMA nodes for persistent-memory management
- Transparent huge pages, NUMA locality, and performance regressions
- Proactively reclaiming idle memory
- Cleaning up after dying control groups
- Remote memory control-group charging
- get_user_pages(), pinned pages, and DAX
- How to get rid of mmap_sem
- The memory-management subsystem development process
- Alignment guarantees for kmalloc()
- Improving access to physically contiguous memory
- Memory management for 400Gb/s interfaces
-
Open Source Summit to Include Embedded Linux Conference, Bring Together Both Technical and Leadership Programs Under One Roof
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the keynotes and program for Open Source Summit and Embedded Linux Conference in North America. The event takes place August 21 – 23, 2019 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Early bird registration is open through Monday, May 20, 2019.
This year for the first time Open Source Summit North America combines with Embedded Linux Conference North America (ELC). For more than a decade, ELC has been the premier vendor-neutral technical conference where developers working on embedded Linux and industrial IoT products and deployments gather for education and collaboration. Open Source Summit brings together developers and open source professionals to collaborate and learn about the latest technologies shaping the world around us. Formerly known as LinuxCon + CloudOpen + ContainerCon, the event is a technical summit and leadership summit in one.
“Open source development fuels the software industry, and people fuel open source development,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “Creating spaces where these individuals – developers and leading technologists – can come together in community to advance software development is core to The Linux Foundation’s mission. Events are a fundamental component to community building and sustainability and for giving developers and open source professionals the tools and resources they require to do their important work.”
-
HMD publishes Nokia 9 PureView kernel source code
We've said it before, but Android OEMs are pretty hit or miss when it comes to releasing kernel source code, as mandated under the GPL license for using the Linux kernel. HMD is the definition of hit-or-miss, having just released the source code for the two-year-old Nokia 2 a few days ago. But here we have them releasing the source for the Nokia 9 PureView, a phone still considered new.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise
today's howtos
Software: OpenShift Operator Certification, Bitnami, LibreOffice, Download Managers, Machine Learning in Healthcare and Kiwi TCMS
Audio: Latest BSD Now, TLLTS and FLOSS Weekly
Recent comments
4 min 26 sec ago
2 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
1 day 28 min ago