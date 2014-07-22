Audio: Latest BSD Now, TLLTS and FLOSS Weekly
BSD On The Road | BSD Now 298
36 year old UFS bug fixed, a BSD for the road, automatic upgrades with OpenBSD, DTrace ext2fs support in FreeBSD, Dedicated SSH tunnel user, upgrading VMM VMs to OpenBSD 6.5, and more.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 809
FLOSS Weekly 530: RavenDB
RavenDB is a database that solves the biggest problems enterprises and small businesses encounter before they even encounter them. RavenDB allows you to set up and secure a distributed database cluster in minutes with a low overhead database that does the work for you.
