Software: OpenShift Operator Certification, Bitnami, LibreOffice, Download Managers, Machine Learning in Healthcare and Kiwi TCMS
-
Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification
Last week at Red Hat Summit we announced Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. We’re excited to be able to offer an ecosystem of certified Operators for enterprise applications embedded in Red Hat OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operators offer consistent packaging, deployment and lifecycle management of applications across all OpenShift 4 footprints. At the time of the announcement, we had already certified 22 Operators. Here’s how you can add yours.
-
VMware To Acquire Bitnami
-
Month of LibreOffice, May 2019 – half way through!
It’s the Month of LibreOffice, and we’re awarding sticker packs – and the chance to win cool mugs – to all contributors in the project! On this page we’re maintaining a list of names/usernames for people who’re helping out, and everyone there can claim a sticker pack at the end! We’ll also choose 10 people at random to get one of the mugs. So, how many packs have been awarded so far?
-
Some Download Manager Software For Linux Distributions!
Do we need a Download Manager? The answer can be yes or no. Actually, in every browser we use has a Download Manager menu. But, sometimes some default download manager from a browser is not good enough to run the download process.
-
Top 10 Potential Applications of Machine Learning in Healthcare
With the rapid growth of the population, it seems challenging to record and analyze the massive amount of information about patients. Machine learning provides us such a way to find out and process this data automatically which makes the healthcare system more dynamic and robust. Machine learning in healthcare brings two types of domains: computer science and medical science in a single thread. Machine learning technique brings an advancement of medical science and also analyze complex medical data for further analysis.
Several researchers are working in this domain to bring new dimension and features. Recently, Google has invented a machine learning algorithm to detect cancerous tumors on mammograms. Additionally, Stanford presents a deep learning algorithm to determine skin cancer. Every year, several conferences, e.g., Machine Learning for Healthcare, are being held to pursue new automated technology in medical science to provide better service.
-
Kiwi TCMS 6.9
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 6.9! This is a small improvement and bug-fix update which introduces our first telemetry report: testing breakdown.
-
