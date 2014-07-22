Language Selection

Software: OpenShift Operator Certification, Bitnami, LibreOffice, Download Managers, Machine Learning in Healthcare and Kiwi TCMS

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of May 2019 05:45:51 PM Filed under
Software
  • Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification

    Last week at Red Hat Summit we announced Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. We’re excited to be able to offer an ecosystem of certified Operators for enterprise applications embedded in Red Hat OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift Certified Operators offer consistent packaging, deployment and lifecycle management of applications across all OpenShift 4 footprints. At the time of the announcement, we had already certified 22 Operators. Here’s how you can add yours.

  • VMware To Acquire Bitnami
  • Month of LibreOffice, May 2019 – half way through!

    It’s the Month of LibreOffice, and we’re awarding sticker packs – and the chance to win cool mugs – to all contributors in the project! On this page we’re maintaining a list of names/usernames for people who’re helping out, and everyone there can claim a sticker pack at the end! We’ll also choose 10 people at random to get one of the mugs. So, how many packs have been awarded so far?

  • Some Download Manager Software For Linux Distributions!

    Do we need a Download Manager? The answer can be yes or no. Actually, in every browser we use has a Download Manager menu. But, sometimes some default download manager from a browser is not good enough to run the download process.

  • Top 10 Potential Applications of Machine Learning in Healthcare

    With the rapid growth of the population, it seems challenging to record and analyze the massive amount of information about patients. Machine learning provides us such a way to find out and process this data automatically which makes the healthcare system more dynamic and robust. Machine learning in healthcare brings two types of domains: computer science and medical science in a single thread. Machine learning technique brings an advancement of medical science and also analyze complex medical data for further analysis.

    Several researchers are working in this domain to bring new dimension and features. Recently, Google has invented a machine learning algorithm to detect cancerous tumors on mammograms. Additionally, Stanford presents a deep learning algorithm to determine skin cancer. Every year, several conferences, e.g., Machine Learning for Healthcare, are being held to pursue new automated technology in medical science to provide better service.

  • Kiwi TCMS 6.9

    We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 6.9! This is a small improvement and bug-fix update which introduces our first telemetry report: testing breakdown.

OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise

  • Announcing Ben Cotton as new Community Blog editor-in-chief
    Today, I am excited to announce Ben Cotton will take on the role as Fedora Community Blog (CommBlog) editor-in-chief starting for Fedora 30. Ben is currently the Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. In that time, Ben has served as a CommBlog editor and has done a lot of work behind the scenes to keep the Blog operating smoothly. Please join me in giving a warm welcome to Ben as he enters this new position!
  • Welcome to Matrix on Debian blog
    This is the first blog post on this Matrix on Debian blog. The Debian Matrix team will be regularly posting here updates on the progress of the packaging work we do, and the overall status of Matrix.org software in Debian.
  • L'école franco-danoise
     

    When choosing technology for education, we only use free (libre) programs, in accord with the school's fundamental values of freedom and justice. From an IT literacy perspective we consider it essential that the children learn to identify which technological choices will make them dependent and which ones will give them autonomy. This includes explaining the privacy-related consequences of using the typical online services.  

    The policy has always been very easy to apply, as free/libre solutions exist for every relevant problem we have encountered.  

    Perhaps surprisingly, we have observed that children are very receptive to traditional text-based programming and don't express any need for simplistic point-and-click interfaces. The more interested pupils participate in managing the school's servers and infrastructure, learning valuable skills in that process. In practice this establishes an intense exchange and mentorship culture that characterizes environments where information can be shared freely.  

    We regularly sponsor free (as in freedom) projects that we make use of and consider it the morally right thing to do for an institution.  

    Computer games, including games on phones and tablets, are not allowed at school during the opening hours, because we have observed that they cause attention deficits and addiction. Generally speaking, screen-oriented activities may only occur if they have a well-defined pedagogical purpose.

Audio: Latest BSD Now, TLLTS and FLOSS Weekly

  • BSD On The Road | BSD Now 298
    36 year old UFS bug fixed, a BSD for the road, automatic upgrades with OpenBSD, DTrace ext2fs support in FreeBSD, Dedicated SSH tunnel user, upgrading VMM VMs to OpenBSD 6.5, and more.
  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 809
  • FLOSS Weekly 530: RavenDB
    RavenDB is a database that solves the biggest problems enterprises and small businesses encounter before they even encounter them. RavenDB allows you to set up and secure a distributed database cluster in minutes with a low overhead database that does the work for you.

