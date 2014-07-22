Latest Red Hat and Microsoft Openwashing
Contribute to a new playbook for open-minded educators [Ed: Red Hat is openwashing again today]
Querying 10 years of GitHub data with GHTorrent and Libraries.io [Ed: Red Hat should oppose this rather than promote the illusion that all FOSS is now reducible to what Microsoft owns and controls (even private code)]
Microsoft Open Sources Bing Search’s Most Advanced Search Algorithm [Ed: Many Microsoft boosters are openwashing Bing right now. It's surveillance and censorship on steroids, so much so that even China allows its use.]
10 Visual Studio Code Extensions for Programmers [Ed: Stop promoting proprietary software, Visual Studio, with Microsoft back doors and surveillance (and yes, "Code" is just openwashing free bait, it's a trap set up by Microsoft)]
