Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of May 2019 06:44:14 PM

I've been following Linux, IBM, and Red Hat since Linus Torvalds was a graduate student. So, after IBM began its Red Hat acquisition for $34 billion, I've been watching it like a hawk. I spoke to dozens of IBM and Red Hat staffers and acquisition at the recent Red Hat Summit. Here is what I think will happen when the deal is done.

I believe Red Hat will remain, for all practical purposes, an independent company within IBM. As IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said in said in a conversation with Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, "I don't have a death wish for $34 billion." Rometty continued, "I'm not buying them to destroy them. It's a win win for our clients. It's a way to drive more innovation."

In short, "Jim and I have both agreed -- Red Hat should stay an independent unit."

IBM and Red Hat has been saying that all along. I believe them.

Let's get real. This is a make or break decision for IBM. This is the single biggest technology deal in history. While IBM has stopped its decline in revenues, it's still losing market share to its rivals such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).