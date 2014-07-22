Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Jetson Nano gains 3.4-megapixel HD camera

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 16th of May 2019 08:39:11 PM Filed under
Linux

E-con has released a $79, 3.4-megapixel “e-CAM30_CUNANO” camera with a V4L2 Linux driver that supports Nvidia’s Jetson Nano dev kit. The MIPI-CSI2 driven S-mount camera streams [email protected] video.

Nvidia’s new Linux-driven Jetson Nano, a scaled-down, lower power version of the Jetson TX2, now has a camera accessory thanks to E-con Systems’ $79 e-CAM30_CUNANO camera kit. The camera is essentially the same as the e-CAM30_CUMI0330_MOD cameras found on E-con’s 6-cam e-CAM30_HEXCUTX2 camera system for the Jetson TX1 and TX2. However, it’s joined with a new mainboard designed to connect to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit via a dual-lane MIPI-CSI2 interface and a ribbon cable.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Mozilla WebThings, Mozilla VR and Google Surveillance

  • Empowering User Privacy and Decentralizing IoT with Mozilla WebThings
    Smart home devices can make busy lives a little easier, but they also require you to give up control of your usage data to companies for the devices to function. In a recent article from the New York Times’ Privacy Project about protecting privacy online, the author recommended people to not buy Internet of Things (IoT) devices unless they’re “willing to give up a little privacy for whatever convenience they provide.” This is sound advice since smart home companies can not only know if you’re at home when you say you are, they’ll soon be able to listen for your sniffles through their always-listening microphones and recommend sponsored cold medicine from affiliated vendors. Moreover, by both requiring that users’ data go through their servers and by limiting interoperability between platforms, leading smart home companies are chipping away at people’s ability to make real, nuanced technology choices as consumers. At Mozilla, we believe that you should have control over your devices and the data that smart home devices create about you. You should own your data, you should have control over how it’s shared with others, and you should be able to contest when a data profile about you is inaccurate.
  • Mozilla VR Blog: Making ethical decisions for the immersive web
    One of the promises of immersive technologies is real time communication unrestrained by geography. This is as transformative as the internet, radio, television, and telephones—each represents a pivot in mass communications that provides new opportunities for information dissemination and creating connections between people. This raises the question, “what’s the immersive future we want?” We want to be able to connect without traveling. Indulge our curiosity and creativity beyond our physical limitations. Revolutionize the way we visualize and share our ideas and dreams. Enrich everyday situations. Improve access to limited resources like healthcare and education.
  • Google finds ways to cover your mobile in even more advertising
     

    This week's Google Marketing Live event produced several new options to make Android and iOS just that little bit more ad-heavy. For 'little', read 'understatement'.  

    They include 'gallery ads' which will allow you to swipe through images, which will become part of the search process on mobile. They'll also form part of the 'Discover' option in the Google Assistant screen and on Google's mobile home page.

Latest Red Hat and Microsoft Openwashing

OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise

  • Announcing Ben Cotton as new Community Blog editor-in-chief
    Today, I am excited to announce Ben Cotton will take on the role as Fedora Community Blog (CommBlog) editor-in-chief starting for Fedora 30. Ben is currently the Fedora Program Manager at Red Hat. In that time, Ben has served as a CommBlog editor and has done a lot of work behind the scenes to keep the Blog operating smoothly. Please join me in giving a warm welcome to Ben as he enters this new position!
  • Welcome to Matrix on Debian blog
    This is the first blog post on this Matrix on Debian blog. The Debian Matrix team will be regularly posting here updates on the progress of the packaging work we do, and the overall status of Matrix.org software in Debian.
  • L'école franco-danoise
     

    When choosing technology for education, we only use free (libre) programs, in accord with the school's fundamental values of freedom and justice. From an IT literacy perspective we consider it essential that the children learn to identify which technological choices will make them dependent and which ones will give them autonomy. This includes explaining the privacy-related consequences of using the typical online services.  

    The policy has always been very easy to apply, as free/libre solutions exist for every relevant problem we have encountered.  

    Perhaps surprisingly, we have observed that children are very receptive to traditional text-based programming and don't express any need for simplistic point-and-click interfaces. The more interested pupils participate in managing the school's servers and infrastructure, learning valuable skills in that process. In practice this establishes an intense exchange and mentorship culture that characterizes environments where information can be shared freely.  

    We regularly sponsor free (as in freedom) projects that we make use of and consider it the morally right thing to do for an institution.  

    Computer games, including games on phones and tablets, are not allowed at school during the opening hours, because we have observed that they cause attention deficits and addiction. Generally speaking, screen-oriented activities may only occur if they have a well-defined pedagogical purpose.

    •  

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6