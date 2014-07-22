Jetson Nano gains 3.4-megapixel HD camera
E-con has released a $79, 3.4-megapixel “e-CAM30_CUNANO” camera with a V4L2 Linux driver that supports Nvidia’s Jetson Nano dev kit. The MIPI-CSI2 driven S-mount camera streams [email protected] video.
Nvidia’s new Linux-driven Jetson Nano, a scaled-down, lower power version of the Jetson TX2, now has a camera accessory thanks to E-con Systems’ $79 e-CAM30_CUNANO camera kit. The camera is essentially the same as the e-CAM30_CUMI0330_MOD cameras found on E-con’s 6-cam e-CAM30_HEXCUTX2 camera system for the Jetson TX1 and TX2. However, it’s joined with a new mainboard designed to connect to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit via a dual-lane MIPI-CSI2 interface and a ribbon cable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 125 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla WebThings, Mozilla VR and Google Surveillance
Latest Red Hat and Microsoft Openwashing
OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago