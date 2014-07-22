Android Leftovers
-
news digest: Developing Android Apps using Kotlin, Pluralsight's Q&A feature, and Algorthimia's new enterprise AI funding
-
Android’s Live Transcribe will save the text and show ‘sound events’
-
Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Android tablet has improved specs and same low price
-
ZenFone 6 preview: ASUS reinvents itself with stock Android, 5,000mAh battery + flip camera
-
Tab Groups are now available to test in Chrome for Android [Gallery]
-
[Update: May 2019] The best Android phones you can buy today
-
Google says Android Live Transcribe can technically detect farts, but it won’t (for now)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 126 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla WebThings, Mozilla VR and Google Surveillance
Latest Red Hat and Microsoft Openwashing
OSS: Ben Cotton (Former Microsoft), Matrix on Debian Blog and L'école Franco-Danoise
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago