Intel Chips Get Slower (Again) Because of the Defects
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
The default Linux mitigations for the new Microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) vulnerabilities (also known as "Zombieload") do incur measurable performance cost out-of-the-box in various workloads. That's even with the default behavior where SMT / Hyper Threading remains on while it becomes increasingly apparent if wanting to fully protect your system HT must be off.
MDS was announced on Tuesday and now back from the Open-Source Technology Summit I am running a number of MDS/Zombieload mitigation benchmarks including the likes now of comparing the overall Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS impact and also if going the "full" route of disabling Hyper Threading. Tomorrow will be the first featured (multi-page) article with MDS data on multiple systems while here are some initial numbers I am seeing when just looking at the new default cost of this MDS mitigation.
Intel's Coffeelake OpenCL Performance Between Beignet & Their Modern NEO Driver
A few days back I posted a number of Intel OpenCL benchmarks between their former Beignet and new "NEO" Linux compute stacks that was done using a Skylake NUC for the Iris Pro 580 graphics. For those wondering how these two open-source Intel OpenCL implementations compare for the more common UHD Graphics 630, here are some benchmarks using an Intel Core i9 8700K "Coffeelake" processor.
With an Intel Core i7 8700K sporting UHD Graphics 630, I ran some benchmarks comparing the latest Git code of the now-deprecated Beignet OpenCL driver against the modern OpenCL NEO driver. These are complementary data points to last week's Iris Pro benchmarks. As outlined in that earlier article and is also the case for Coffeelake, Beignet only provides OpenCL 2.0 while the current NEO driver offers OpenCL 2.1 capabilities at present and is the default Intel Linux OpenCL implementation moving forward.
Android Leftovers
Jetson Nano gains 3.4-megapixel HD camera
E-con has released a $79, 3.4-megapixel “e-CAM30_CUNANO” camera with a V4L2 Linux driver that supports Nvidia’s Jetson Nano dev kit. The MIPI-CSI2 driven S-mount camera streams [email protected] video. Nvidia’s new Linux-driven Jetson Nano, a scaled-down, lower power version of the Jetson TX2, now has a camera accessory thanks to E-con Systems’ $79 e-CAM30_CUNANO camera kit. The camera is essentially the same as the e-CAM30_CUMI0330_MOD cameras found on E-con’s 6-cam e-CAM30_HEXCUTX2 camera system for the Jetson TX1 and TX2. However, it’s joined with a new mainboard designed to connect to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit via a dual-lane MIPI-CSI2 interface and a ribbon cable.
Where IBM and Red Hat go from here
I've been following Linux, IBM, and Red Hat since Linus Torvalds was a graduate student. So, after IBM began its Red Hat acquisition for $34 billion, I've been watching it like a hawk. I spoke to dozens of IBM and Red Hat staffers and acquisition at the recent Red Hat Summit. Here is what I think will happen when the deal is done. I believe Red Hat will remain, for all practical purposes, an independent company within IBM. As IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said in said in a conversation with Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, "I don't have a death wish for $34 billion." Rometty continued, "I'm not buying them to destroy them. It's a win win for our clients. It's a way to drive more innovation." In short, "Jim and I have both agreed -- Red Hat should stay an independent unit." IBM and Red Hat has been saying that all along. I believe them. Let's get real. This is a make or break decision for IBM. This is the single biggest technology deal in history. While IBM has stopped its decline in revenues, it's still losing market share to its rivals such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
