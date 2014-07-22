Security: Latest on MDS Vulnerability and WhatsApp Vulnerability
-
What Red Hat OpenShift Online and OpenShift Dedicated customers should know about Fallout and RIDL/ZombieLoad/MDS
Earlier this week, details were made public about four CVEs related to microprocessor flaws that impact systems hosting Red Hat OpenShift Online (Starter and Pro) and Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated. Some organizations are referring to these as “Fallout”, “ZombieLoad”, “RIDL”, or collectively as MDS (Microarchitectural Data Sampling). Read additional technical details at these links (CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-11091 and CVE-2018-12130), and a more general explanation here.
-
СloudLinux 7 and CloudLinux 6 Hybrid kernel is available with a fix for MDS vulnerability
-
CloudLinux 6 kernel is available with a fix for MDS vulnerability
-
What You Need to Know About the Latest WhatsApp Vulnerability
If you are one of WhatsApp’s billion-plus users, you may have read that on Monday the company announced that it had found a vulnerability. This vulnerability allowed an attacker to remotely upload malicious code onto a phone by sending packets of data that look like phone calls from a number not in your contacts list. These repeated calls then cause WhatsApp to crash. This is a particularly scary vulnerability because the does not require that the user pick up the phone, click a link, enter their login credentials, or interact in any way.
Fortunately, the company fixed the vulnerability on the server side over the weekend and rolled out a patch for the client side on Monday.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 665 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel Chips Get Slower (Again) Because of the Defects
Android Leftovers
Jetson Nano gains 3.4-megapixel HD camera
E-con has released a $79, 3.4-megapixel “e-CAM30_CUNANO” camera with a V4L2 Linux driver that supports Nvidia’s Jetson Nano dev kit. The MIPI-CSI2 driven S-mount camera streams [email protected] video. Nvidia’s new Linux-driven Jetson Nano, a scaled-down, lower power version of the Jetson TX2, now has a camera accessory thanks to E-con Systems’ $79 e-CAM30_CUNANO camera kit. The camera is essentially the same as the e-CAM30_CUMI0330_MOD cameras found on E-con’s 6-cam e-CAM30_HEXCUTX2 camera system for the Jetson TX1 and TX2. However, it’s joined with a new mainboard designed to connect to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit via a dual-lane MIPI-CSI2 interface and a ribbon cable.
Where IBM and Red Hat go from here
I've been following Linux, IBM, and Red Hat since Linus Torvalds was a graduate student. So, after IBM began its Red Hat acquisition for $34 billion, I've been watching it like a hawk. I spoke to dozens of IBM and Red Hat staffers and acquisition at the recent Red Hat Summit. Here is what I think will happen when the deal is done. I believe Red Hat will remain, for all practical purposes, an independent company within IBM. As IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said in said in a conversation with Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, "I don't have a death wish for $34 billion." Rometty continued, "I'm not buying them to destroy them. It's a win win for our clients. It's a way to drive more innovation." In short, "Jim and I have both agreed -- Red Hat should stay an independent unit." IBM and Red Hat has been saying that all along. I believe them. Let's get real. This is a make or break decision for IBM. This is the single biggest technology deal in history. While IBM has stopped its decline in revenues, it's still losing market share to its rivals such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Recent comments
44 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
1 day 4 min ago
1 day 19 min ago