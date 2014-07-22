Respect Your Freedom and ThinkPenguin, Privacy Protection in Purism’s Librem One Suite
Six more devices from ThinkPenguin, Inc. now FSF-certified to Respect Your Freedom
This is ThinkPenguin's second batch of devices to receive RYF certification this spring. The FSF announced certification of seven other devices from ThinkPenguin on March 21st. This latest collection of devices makes ThinkPenguin the retailer with the largest catalog of RYF-certified devices.
"It's unfortunate that so many of even the simplest devices out there have surprise proprietary software requirements. RYF is an antidote for that. It connects ethical shoppers concerned about their freedom with companies offering options respecting that freedom," said the FSF's executive director, John Sullivan.
Today's certifications expands the availability of RYF-certified peripheral devices. The Penguin USB 2.0 External USB Stereo Sound Adapter and the 5.1 Channels 24-bit 96KHz PCI Express Audio Sound Card help users get the most of their computers in terms of sound quality. For wireless connectivity, ThinkPenguin offers the Wireless N PCI Express Dual-Band Mini Half-Height Card and Penguin Wireless N Mini PCIe Card. For users with an older printer, the USB to Parallel Printer Cable can let them continue to use it with their more current hardware. Finally, the PCIe eSATA / SATA 6Gbps Controller Card help users to connect to external eSATA devices as well as internal SATA.
Purism’s Librem One Suite of Privacy Protecting, No-track Apps and Services Surges Past Initial Crowdfunding Goal After Two Weeks
Purism, the social purpose corporation which designs and produces popular secure hardware, software, and services, has seen its Librem One suite of privacy protecting apps and services surpass its initial crowdfunding goal of 5,000 backers in just two weeks.
Librem One is growing in popularity as users grow distrustful of how large tech companies are using their personal information.
5000 Happy Librem One Users!
Intel Chips Get Slower (Again) Because of the Defects
Android Leftovers
Jetson Nano gains 3.4-megapixel HD camera
E-con has released a $79, 3.4-megapixel “e-CAM30_CUNANO” camera with a V4L2 Linux driver that supports Nvidia’s Jetson Nano dev kit. The MIPI-CSI2 driven S-mount camera streams [email protected] video. Nvidia’s new Linux-driven Jetson Nano, a scaled-down, lower power version of the Jetson TX2, now has a camera accessory thanks to E-con Systems’ $79 e-CAM30_CUNANO camera kit. The camera is essentially the same as the e-CAM30_CUMI0330_MOD cameras found on E-con’s 6-cam e-CAM30_HEXCUTX2 camera system for the Jetson TX1 and TX2. However, it’s joined with a new mainboard designed to connect to the Jetson Nano Developer Kit via a dual-lane MIPI-CSI2 interface and a ribbon cable.
Where IBM and Red Hat go from here
I've been following Linux, IBM, and Red Hat since Linus Torvalds was a graduate student. So, after IBM began its Red Hat acquisition for $34 billion, I've been watching it like a hawk. I spoke to dozens of IBM and Red Hat staffers and acquisition at the recent Red Hat Summit. Here is what I think will happen when the deal is done. I believe Red Hat will remain, for all practical purposes, an independent company within IBM. As IBM CEO Ginni Rometty said in said in a conversation with Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, "I don't have a death wish for $34 billion." Rometty continued, "I'm not buying them to destroy them. It's a win win for our clients. It's a way to drive more innovation." In short, "Jim and I have both agreed -- Red Hat should stay an independent unit." IBM and Red Hat has been saying that all along. I believe them. Let's get real. This is a make or break decision for IBM. This is the single biggest technology deal in history. While IBM has stopped its decline in revenues, it's still losing market share to its rivals such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
