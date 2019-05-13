Software: cmtp-responder and Text Editors
Permissively-licensed MTP device implementation
Introducing cmtp-responder - a permissively licensed Media Transfer Protocol (MTP) responder implementation which allows embedded devices to provide MTP services and supports a core set of MTP operations.
How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu (One-Click Install)
Few text editors are as famous or as loved as Notepad++, and in this post we show you how to install Notepad++ in Ubuntu.
Notepad++ is a free, open-source code editor built for Windows and written in C++. It’s famed for its small app size and stellar performance, but lacks a native Linux build.
The popularity of the editor with developers has led to a swathe of Notepad++ Linux clones, like Notepadqq, being built, as well as a set of other open source text editors directly inspired by it.
UberWriter Vs. Mark Text
Nice sunny day, hello Linux readers! I’m glad to have you back here as I ramble about the goods and the bads of these two markdown editors: UberWriter and Mark Text. If you haven’t tried both of them, great! This article can help you a bit as you read on to discover what makes each editor unique and special. Both of them are great and I’ve used each of these two editors in turn for some time as my primary way of drafting articles for this website.
