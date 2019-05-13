Events: Texas Linux Fest 2019, Embedded Linux Conference/Open Source Summit and More
Texas Linux Fest 2019
Yee-haw! Calling all Southern Linux & Open Software users, Texas Linux Fest is almost here and this time it is located in Irving, Texas. The Linux Academy & Jupiter Broadcasting crew will be leaving the headquarters for the day to see you at the fest! Stop by our space in the expo to grab some official Linux Academy swag, and meet our team. We may even drop some hints on what to expect for our next content launch.
Schedule set for Aug. 21 Embedded Linux Conference in San Diego
The Linux Foundation has posted a schedule for the Aug. 21-23 North American edition of the Embedded Linux Conference/Open Source Summit mash-up in San Diego. Early bird registration ends May 20.
As we noted in our preview of this year’s Linux Foundation events, the North American versions of the Embedded Linux Conference and Open Source Summit (formerly LinuxCon + CloudOpen + ContainerCon) have followed the European ELC lead in combining the events. Meanwhile, the previously collocated Open IoT Summit track has been discontinued.
The Linux Foundation has announced a full schedule of events, which will be held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Aug. 21-23. Early bird registration for $800 (vs. $950 or $1,200) ends on May 20, and there are also cheaper academic and hobbyist discounts for $275.
Presentation from Red Hat Summit Community Center 2019. Highlights from oVirt 4.3
Digging for Bitcoin Is a Labor of Love
It would have been reasonable for those attending Josh Bressers' session at last month's CypherCon -- myself included -- to expect a presentation by a cryptocurrency expert. It was billed as a talk about plumbing the depths of the bitcoin blockchain. When Bressers admitted that his material grew out of a hobby, I was surprised. Still, the talk was far from disappointing.
Instead, "Spelunking the Bitcoin Blockchain" offered a glimpse of the impact that "amateurs," in the best sense of the word, ultimately have on the development of cryptocurrencies.
Similar to the way a lot of passion projects unfold, Bressers started out by going down a rabbit hole -- one that is of interest to many working and playing with technology -- out of sheer curiosity.
"Being able to see the data and answer questions is very powerful," he said. "Once you start to investigate something like bitcoin, every question you answer takes you down a path with more questions and new answers I can't even imagine."
